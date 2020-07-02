All apartments in Houston
Last updated December 16 2019 at 4:43 PM

4542 Windy Hollow Drive

4542 Windy Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4542 Windy Hollow Drive, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This beautiful home has upgrades throughout! Gleaming hardwood floors! Elegant light fixtures accent the formal Dining Room and Kitchen! Breakfast area offers fantastic views of the pool! Satisfying Master Suite! Luxurious spa like Master Bathroom that boasts slate tile shower with multiple shower heads! Another splendid view of the pool from the Game Room! Backyard offers your own oasis! Pool with impressive rock waterfall feature cascades into the pool! Appealing home both inside and out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4542 Windy Hollow Drive have any available units?
4542 Windy Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4542 Windy Hollow Drive have?
Some of 4542 Windy Hollow Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4542 Windy Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4542 Windy Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4542 Windy Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4542 Windy Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4542 Windy Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4542 Windy Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 4542 Windy Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4542 Windy Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4542 Windy Hollow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4542 Windy Hollow Drive has a pool.
Does 4542 Windy Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4542 Windy Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4542 Windy Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4542 Windy Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

