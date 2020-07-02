4542 Windy Hollow Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace

This beautiful home has upgrades throughout! Gleaming hardwood floors! Elegant light fixtures accent the formal Dining Room and Kitchen! Breakfast area offers fantastic views of the pool! Satisfying Master Suite! Luxurious spa like Master Bathroom that boasts slate tile shower with multiple shower heads! Another splendid view of the pool from the Game Room! Backyard offers your own oasis! Pool with impressive rock waterfall feature cascades into the pool! Appealing home both inside and out!