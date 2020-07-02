All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4531 Dogwood Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4531 Dogwood Ridge Lane
Last updated November 21 2019 at 4:37 PM

4531 Dogwood Ridge Lane

4531 Dogwood Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4531 Dogwood Ridge Lane, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
CUTE AS A BUTTON!!David Weekley features a Two Story Entry onto Tile Floors,Consecutive Formals offer versatility.Open Concept is ideal for Entertaining as well as Everyday Living!Cozy Den also has tile floors,brick fireplace.Fabulous Kitchen updated w laminate flooring,silestone-looking countertops,flat cooktop and never used stainless steel appliances: oven,microwave, and dishwasher!Wrap around Bar.Charming Breakfast Area views the spacious backyard.Master Suite is located on the first floor-garden bath w jetted tub,seperate shower,dual closets and dual sinks.Upstairs features a TEXAS sized Gameroom,2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom.Freshly Painted and Carpet recently installed.METICULOUS OWNERS replaced the HVAC and Water Heaters right after their purchase in 2010.ROOF-2005.Mature Trees provide Shade and help Reduce Electric Bills!Quiet Culdsac of a U shaped Street.Refrigerator,Washer and Dryer are Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4531 Dogwood Ridge Lane have any available units?
4531 Dogwood Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4531 Dogwood Ridge Lane have?
Some of 4531 Dogwood Ridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4531 Dogwood Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4531 Dogwood Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4531 Dogwood Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4531 Dogwood Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4531 Dogwood Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4531 Dogwood Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 4531 Dogwood Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4531 Dogwood Ridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4531 Dogwood Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 4531 Dogwood Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4531 Dogwood Ridge Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 4531 Dogwood Ridge Lane has accessible units.
Does 4531 Dogwood Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4531 Dogwood Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at River Oaks
777 Dunlavy St
Houston, TX 77019
Casa Verde
2 Goodson Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Tuscany Lane Apartments
2001 South Voss Road
Houston, TX 77057
425 Emerson
425 Emerson Street
Houston, TX 77006
3333 Weslayan
3333 Weslayan St
Houston, TX 77027
Tiburon
8989 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Discovery at Mandolin
19401 Tomball Parkway
Houston, TX 77070
Victory Apartments
2606 Beatty Street
Houston, TX 77023

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston