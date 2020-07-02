4531 Dogwood Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

CUTE AS A BUTTON!!David Weekley features a Two Story Entry onto Tile Floors,Consecutive Formals offer versatility.Open Concept is ideal for Entertaining as well as Everyday Living!Cozy Den also has tile floors,brick fireplace.Fabulous Kitchen updated w laminate flooring,silestone-looking countertops,flat cooktop and never used stainless steel appliances: oven,microwave, and dishwasher!Wrap around Bar.Charming Breakfast Area views the spacious backyard.Master Suite is located on the first floor-garden bath w jetted tub,seperate shower,dual closets and dual sinks.Upstairs features a TEXAS sized Gameroom,2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom.Freshly Painted and Carpet recently installed.METICULOUS OWNERS replaced the HVAC and Water Heaters right after their purchase in 2010.ROOF-2005.Mature Trees provide Shade and help Reduce Electric Bills!Quiet Culdsac of a U shaped Street.Refrigerator,Washer and Dryer are Included.