Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Located in the desirable neighborhood of Afton Oaks. Home features hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with gas range, and granite countertops. Family room includes gas log fireplace and additional den conveniently located near the kitchen and main living area. The backyard includes swimming pool & jacuzzi with deck and additional separate outside courtyard area. Zoned to The School at St. George Place, Lanier Middle School, and Lamar High School.