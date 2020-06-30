4506 Graustark St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible conference room car charging carport clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access yoga

Need a new apartment?



We're Taco Street Locating. We're an apartment locating company with a taco problem. We find people wonderful apartments in Houston to fuel our cripplingly delicious queso-topped taco addiction. The voracity of our crunchy dependency has forced us to develop the most streamlined apartment finding process in the industry. You tell us what you're looking for, and we take care of the rest. And we're free to work with. How cool is that?



===== Bravo! Bravo! The crowd cheers raucously as you finish your masterful concierto. Their applause maintains a fever pitch for a seemingly endless amount of time. Reputable music blogs and news outlets all over the globe buzz with praise. "A Once in a Generation Master" they all say. It wasn't always like this though. People thought you were crazy when you said you'll be shutting down your wildly successful multi-million dollar startup to pursue your true passion of playing the triangle, your favorite instrument.



Well as you always knew it would, your brilliance has shown once more. Your bold vision has once again resulted in world renowned brilliance. Of course, someone as brilliant as you needs a place to rest and call home, and maybe chill by the super sweet pool. Naturally, you chose this apartment as your headquarters...because obviously it's super sweet.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Studio, One and Two Contemporary Bedroom Residences



Upscale Faux Wood Flooring



Floor-to-Ceiling Windows with City Views



2-Inch Wood Blinds and Solar Shades



Spacious Walk-In Closets



Designer Selected Finishes



Washer / Dryer Included in Every Residence



Chef-Inspired Kitchens with Double Ovens



Granite and Quartz Countertops



Stainless Steel Appliance Package



Side-by-Side Refrigerator



Two-Tone Cabinetry



Kitchen Pantries



Deep Soaking Oval Tubs



Stand-Up Shower or Vertical Spa



Dual Vanity



Linen Closet



Large Patio or Balcony



Pre-Wired for Technology



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Stunning Views of Downtown, the Galleria and the Med Center



Urban Social Lounge with Billiards



Workspace and Private Conference Room



Latte Lounge and Refreshment Bar



24-Hour Cardio Center



Private Yoga Studio and Spin Room with Interactive Fitness Classes



Infinity-Edge Heated Swimming Pool with City Views



Two Entertainment Terraces with Soft Seating



Outdoor Kitchen with Grills, Lounge Seating and Fire Pit Table



Outdoor Poolside Grotto



Dog Run and Paw Spa



Direct Parking with Elevator Access



Wi-Fi in all Amenity Spaces



Electric Car Charging Stations



