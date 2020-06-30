4506 Graustark St

Amenities
Need a new apartment?
We're Taco Street Locating. We're an apartment locating company with a taco problem. We find people wonderful apartments in Houston to fuel our cripplingly delicious queso-topped taco addiction. The voracity of our crunchy dependency has forced us to develop the most streamlined apartment finding process in the industry. You tell us what you're looking for, and we take care of the rest. And we're free to work with. How cool is that?
===== Bravo! Bravo! The crowd cheers raucously as you finish your masterful concierto. Their applause maintains a fever pitch for a seemingly endless amount of time. Reputable music blogs and news outlets all over the globe buzz with praise. "A Once in a Generation Master" they all say. It wasn't always like this though. People thought you were crazy when you said you'll be shutting down your wildly successful multi-million dollar startup to pursue your true passion of playing the triangle, your favorite instrument.
Well as you always knew it would, your brilliance has shown once more. Your bold vision has once again resulted in world renowned brilliance. Of course, someone as brilliant as you needs a place to rest and call home, and maybe chill by the super sweet pool. Naturally, you chose this apartment as your headquarters...because obviously it's super sweet.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Studio, One and Two Contemporary Bedroom Residences
Upscale Faux Wood Flooring
Floor-to-Ceiling Windows with City Views
2-Inch Wood Blinds and Solar Shades
Spacious Walk-In Closets
Designer Selected Finishes
Washer / Dryer Included in Every Residence
Chef-Inspired Kitchens with Double Ovens
Granite and Quartz Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliance Package
Side-by-Side Refrigerator
Two-Tone Cabinetry
Kitchen Pantries
Deep Soaking Oval Tubs
Stand-Up Shower or Vertical Spa
Dual Vanity
Linen Closet
Large Patio or Balcony
Pre-Wired for Technology
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Stunning Views of Downtown, the Galleria and the Med Center
Urban Social Lounge with Billiards
Workspace and Private Conference Room
Latte Lounge and Refreshment Bar
24-Hour Cardio Center
Private Yoga Studio and Spin Room with Interactive Fitness Classes
Infinity-Edge Heated Swimming Pool with City Views
Two Entertainment Terraces with Soft Seating
Outdoor Kitchen with Grills, Lounge Seating and Fire Pit Table
Outdoor Poolside Grotto
Dog Run and Paw Spa
Direct Parking with Elevator Access
Wi-Fi in all Amenity Spaces
Electric Car Charging Stations