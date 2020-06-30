All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4506 Graustark St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4506 Graustark St
Last updated February 22 2020 at 9:08 PM

4506 Graustark St

4506 Graustark St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4506 Graustark St, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
car charging
carport
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
yoga
Need a new apartment? 

  We're Taco Street Locating. We're an apartment locating company with a taco problem. We find people wonderful apartments in Houston to fuel our cripplingly delicious queso-topped taco addiction. The voracity of our crunchy dependency has forced us to develop the most streamlined apartment finding process in the industry. You tell us what you're looking for, and we take care of the rest. And we're free to work with. How cool is that?

===== Bravo! Bravo! The crowd cheers raucously as you finish your masterful concierto. Their applause maintains a fever pitch for a seemingly endless amount of time. Reputable music blogs and news outlets all over the globe buzz with praise. "A Once in a Generation Master" they all say. It wasn't always like this though.  People thought you were crazy when you said you'll be shutting down your wildly successful multi-million dollar startup to pursue your true passion of playing the triangle, your favorite instrument. 

  Well as you always knew it would, your brilliance has shown once more. Your bold vision has once again resulted in world renowned brilliance. Of course, someone as brilliant as you needs a place to rest and call home, and maybe chill by the super sweet pool. Naturally, you chose this apartment as your headquarters...because obviously it's super sweet. 

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Studio, One and Two Contemporary Bedroom Residences

Upscale Faux Wood Flooring

Floor-to-Ceiling Windows with City Views

2-Inch Wood Blinds and Solar Shades

Spacious Walk-In Closets

Designer Selected Finishes

Washer / Dryer Included in Every Residence

Chef-Inspired Kitchens with Double Ovens

Granite and Quartz Countertops

Stainless Steel Appliance Package

Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Two-Tone Cabinetry

Kitchen Pantries

Deep Soaking Oval Tubs

Stand-Up Shower or Vertical Spa

Dual Vanity

Linen Closet

Large Patio or Balcony

Pre-Wired for Technology

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Stunning Views of Downtown, the Galleria and the Med Center

Urban Social Lounge with Billiards

Workspace and Private Conference Room

Latte Lounge and Refreshment Bar

24-Hour Cardio Center

Private Yoga Studio and Spin Room with Interactive Fitness Classes

Infinity-Edge Heated Swimming Pool with City Views

Two Entertainment Terraces with Soft Seating

Outdoor Kitchen with Grills, Lounge Seating and Fire Pit Table

Outdoor Poolside Grotto

Dog Run and Paw Spa

Direct Parking with Elevator Access

Wi-Fi in all Amenity Spaces

Electric Car Charging Stations

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4506 Graustark St have any available units?
4506 Graustark St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4506 Graustark St have?
Some of 4506 Graustark St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4506 Graustark St currently offering any rent specials?
4506 Graustark St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4506 Graustark St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4506 Graustark St is pet friendly.
Does 4506 Graustark St offer parking?
Yes, 4506 Graustark St offers parking.
Does 4506 Graustark St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4506 Graustark St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4506 Graustark St have a pool?
Yes, 4506 Graustark St has a pool.
Does 4506 Graustark St have accessible units?
Yes, 4506 Graustark St has accessible units.
Does 4506 Graustark St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4506 Graustark St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton on West Dallas
1616 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Sunrise at Briar Forest
14695 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Greenhouse
2040 Greenhouse Rd
Houston, TX 77084
IMT Woodland Meadows
25335 Budde Rd
Houston, TX 77380
3800 Main
3800 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Falls of Maplewood
9600 Glenfield Ct
Houston, TX 77096
Truxillo
3019 Truxillo Street
Houston, TX 77004
Pearl Woodlake
2033 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77063

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston