Last updated April 19 2019 at 5:37 AM

4502 WINDY HOLLOW Drive

4502 Windy Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4502 Windy Hollow Drive, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This home has never flooded! Meticulously taken care of. Backyard oasis with the tropical landscape surrounding the sculpted pool. Great for entertaining. 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located on a corner lot walking distance to 70 miles of greenbelt trails, neighborhood clubhouse, and pool. Stone accents in the entry, living room and kitchen. The light and bright living room feature a stunning fireplace open to the kitchen with granite counters and a designer backsplash. The Formal living room offers French doors that lead to the formal dining room or study with a splendid view of the pool. The bedrooms are all very spacious. Master Suite offers a whirlpool tub and separate shower. Wow! Capping off this picture-perfect home is the Sun Room. A/C and air ducts replaced., Location, location, location, easy access to shopping and dining. Pool maintenance included in the rent. Don't miss this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4502 WINDY HOLLOW Drive have any available units?
4502 WINDY HOLLOW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4502 WINDY HOLLOW Drive have?
Some of 4502 WINDY HOLLOW Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4502 WINDY HOLLOW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4502 WINDY HOLLOW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4502 WINDY HOLLOW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4502 WINDY HOLLOW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4502 WINDY HOLLOW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4502 WINDY HOLLOW Drive offers parking.
Does 4502 WINDY HOLLOW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4502 WINDY HOLLOW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4502 WINDY HOLLOW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4502 WINDY HOLLOW Drive has a pool.
Does 4502 WINDY HOLLOW Drive have accessible units?
No, 4502 WINDY HOLLOW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4502 WINDY HOLLOW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4502 WINDY HOLLOW Drive has units with dishwashers.

