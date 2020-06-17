4502 WINDY HOLLOW Drive

Amenities
This home has never flooded! Meticulously taken care of. Backyard oasis with the tropical landscape surrounding the sculpted pool. Great for entertaining. 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located on a corner lot walking distance to 70 miles of greenbelt trails, neighborhood clubhouse, and pool. Stone accents in the entry, living room and kitchen. The light and bright living room feature a stunning fireplace open to the kitchen with granite counters and a designer backsplash. The Formal living room offers French doors that lead to the formal dining room or study with a splendid view of the pool. The bedrooms are all very spacious. Master Suite offers a whirlpool tub and separate shower. Wow! Capping off this picture-perfect home is the Sun Room. A/C and air ducts replaced., Location, location, location, easy access to shopping and dining. Pool maintenance included in the rent. Don't miss this home!