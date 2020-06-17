4502 WINDY HOLLOW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

This home has never flooded! Meticulously taken care of. Backyard oasis with the tropical landscape surrounding the sculpted pool. Great for entertaining. 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located on a corner lot walking distance to 70 miles of greenbelt trails, neighborhood clubhouse, and pool. Stone accents in the entry, living room and kitchen. The light and bright living room feature a stunning fireplace open to the kitchen with granite counters and a designer backsplash. The Formal living room offers French doors that lead to the formal dining room or study with a splendid view of the pool. The bedrooms are all very spacious. Master Suite offers a whirlpool tub and separate shower. Wow! Capping off this picture-perfect home is the Sun Room. A/C and air ducts replaced., Location, location, location, easy access to shopping and dining. Pool maintenance included in the rent. Don't miss this home!