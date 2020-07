Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great home in move in condition with no backyard neighbors! Large open concept plan, 3 bedroom and 2 full baths. Kitchen is spacious with a eat in breakfast nook. Great natural light throughout the home. Appliances, including washer, dryer and refrigerator, are included. Room sizes are approximate and should be verified.