Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ADORABLE BUNGALOW WITH CUTE FRONT PORCH. A 5000 SQ. FT. LOT IN THE SOUGHT AFTER MAGNOLIA GROVE/RICE MILITARY AREA. PROPERTY HAS LARGE BACK YARD WITH PLENTY OF GREENERY. LOCATED WALKING DISTANCE FROM ART GALLERIES AND ALLEN PARKWAY/BUFFALO BAYOU TRAILS. HOUSE HAS UNIQUE PAINTINGS AND HAS BEEN METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED AND RESTORED. INCLUDES ORIGINAL PINE FLOORS, LARGE KITCHEN, ANTIQUE CLAW FOOT TUB AND SUNNY 2ND BEDROOM/STUDY. LARGE DRIVEWAY AND GARAGE FOR PARKING AND/OR STORAGE.