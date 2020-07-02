All apartments in Houston
4403 Merwin St

4403 Merwin Street · No Longer Available
Location

4403 Merwin Street, Houston, TX 77027

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous home is located in the exclusive neighborhood of Afton Oaks. Zoned to award winning schools, including Lamar High School.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has been completely remodeled. Granite countertops, hardwood flooring and a chef's dream kitchen, are just a few of the highlights of this home. A full size washer & dryer is included, along with the option to keep the dining room table and the bar stools for the kitchen!

It sits at the end of a cul-de-sac. A large concrete privacy wall surrounds the oversized backyard and the playground comes is included!!

This home won't last long so don't let this rare opportunity to live in luxury at an affordable price pass you by!

To Schedule Your Self Showing;
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvesthouston

Available for move in January 21st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4403 Merwin St have any available units?
4403 Merwin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4403 Merwin St have?
Some of 4403 Merwin St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4403 Merwin St currently offering any rent specials?
4403 Merwin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4403 Merwin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4403 Merwin St is pet friendly.
Does 4403 Merwin St offer parking?
No, 4403 Merwin St does not offer parking.
Does 4403 Merwin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4403 Merwin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4403 Merwin St have a pool?
No, 4403 Merwin St does not have a pool.
Does 4403 Merwin St have accessible units?
No, 4403 Merwin St does not have accessible units.
Does 4403 Merwin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4403 Merwin St has units with dishwashers.

