4403 Merwin St

Amenities
This gorgeous home is located in the exclusive neighborhood of Afton Oaks. Zoned to award winning schools, including Lamar High School.
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has been completely remodeled. Granite countertops, hardwood flooring and a chef's dream kitchen, are just a few of the highlights of this home. A full size washer & dryer is included, along with the option to keep the dining room table and the bar stools for the kitchen!
It sits at the end of a cul-de-sac. A large concrete privacy wall surrounds the oversized backyard and the playground comes is included!!
This home won't last long so don't let this rare opportunity to live in luxury at an affordable price pass you by!
To Schedule Your Self Showing;
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvesthouston
Available for move in January 21st!