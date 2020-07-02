4401 De Milo Drive

Amenities
This home is located in the Historical Oak Forest with easy access to 290/610/I-10 and downtown. Renovated with modern features and it's original wood flooring in most of the home - kitchen area features tile flooring. Granite counters, glass & wood cabinets in the kitchen, a built in wine chiller, bar, breakfast room and all appliances included! Formal living & dining room with elegant wood shutters, updated bathrooms and storage closets throughout. Spacious master bedroom with a sitting area or office area, double closets and French doors leading to the huge backyard. Covered parking, washer/dryer & a storage barn are added bonuses! TC Jester park right around the corner with trails, playgrounds and neighborhood swimming pool. *No deposit plan available (must qualify) *pets considered, $44/mo for 1 pet - no deposit. $10 filter fee monthly & delivered every quarter Min Criteria: Good credit, no evictions/broken leases,3x the rent in gross income