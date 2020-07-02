All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 17 2019 at 4:39 PM

4401 De Milo Drive

4401 De Milo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4401 De Milo Drive, Houston, TX 77092
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
pet friendly
This home is located in the Historical Oak Forest with easy access to 290/610/I-10 and downtown. Renovated with modern features and it's original wood flooring in most of the home - kitchen area features tile flooring. Granite counters, glass & wood cabinets in the kitchen, a built in wine chiller, bar, breakfast room and all appliances included! Formal living & dining room with elegant wood shutters, updated bathrooms and storage closets throughout. Spacious master bedroom with a sitting area or office area, double closets and French doors leading to the huge backyard. Covered parking, washer/dryer & a storage barn are added bonuses! TC Jester park right around the corner with trails, playgrounds and neighborhood swimming pool. *No deposit plan available (must qualify) *pets considered, $44/mo for 1 pet - no deposit. $10 filter fee monthly & delivered every quarter Min Criteria: Good credit, no evictions/broken leases,3x the rent in gross income

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 De Milo Drive have any available units?
4401 De Milo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4401 De Milo Drive have?
Some of 4401 De Milo Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4401 De Milo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4401 De Milo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 De Milo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4401 De Milo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4401 De Milo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4401 De Milo Drive offers parking.
Does 4401 De Milo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4401 De Milo Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 De Milo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4401 De Milo Drive has a pool.
Does 4401 De Milo Drive have accessible units?
No, 4401 De Milo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 De Milo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4401 De Milo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

