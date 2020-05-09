4323 Marina Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible gym parking garage

Come and see this well-maintained, free-standing home conveniently located in Houston Heights. It features spacious interiors with high ceilings, open floor plan, and rich hardwoods throughout the kitchen, living and dining areas. Kitchen equipped with top of the line stainless steel appliances and wood-stained cabinets for storage. 3 bedrooms all having access to their individual slate baths. Master suite with huge walk-in closet. Master bath with separate tub and shower area and has double vanities. This unit also has an oversized garage and a private back patio. Being in a prime area, the home is Walking distance from the neighborhood park, bar, fitness and shopping centers, and offers easy access to I10.