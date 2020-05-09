All apartments in Houston
4323 Marina Street

Location

4323 Marina Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
garage
Come and see this well-maintained, free-standing home conveniently located in Houston Heights. It features spacious interiors with high ceilings, open floor plan, and rich hardwoods throughout the kitchen, living and dining areas. Kitchen equipped with top of the line stainless steel appliances and wood-stained cabinets for storage. 3 bedrooms all having access to their individual slate baths. Master suite with huge walk-in closet. Master bath with separate tub and shower area and has double vanities. This unit also has an oversized garage and a private back patio. Being in a prime area, the home is Walking distance from the neighborhood park, bar, fitness and shopping centers, and offers easy access to I10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4323 Marina Street have any available units?
4323 Marina Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4323 Marina Street have?
Some of 4323 Marina Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4323 Marina Street currently offering any rent specials?
4323 Marina Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 Marina Street pet-friendly?
No, 4323 Marina Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4323 Marina Street offer parking?
Yes, 4323 Marina Street offers parking.
Does 4323 Marina Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4323 Marina Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 Marina Street have a pool?
No, 4323 Marina Street does not have a pool.
Does 4323 Marina Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4323 Marina Street has accessible units.
Does 4323 Marina Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4323 Marina Street has units with dishwashers.

