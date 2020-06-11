Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

4310 Dunlavy Street, Houston, TX 77006 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Xochitl Frazier, Taco Street Houston, (832) 662-5777. Available from: 01/10/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Contact Name : Xochitl Contact number : (832)-662-5777 Email : houston@tacostreet.co And you get to the top, thrilled to finally get the answers to all of your existential questions. A mysterious howling wind whispers to you: “Wood style plank flooring” whoooosssh “valuted ceilings” woooooosh “luxury sun soaked pool deck” wooooosh. Satisfied with the clear instructions the mountain gods have whispered to you, you go back home and sign up to live at that super cool apartment in Houston. Nice _______________________________________________ Quick Notes Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks. Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer) Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work. We find people apartments professionally. It’s super cool. We’re also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston. We’re free to work with! Apartments are pet friendly! Tacos. Community Amenities Two state-of-the-art fitness centers featuring Woodway® treadmills and instructor-led spin classes Professional concierge at your service Two stunning poolscapes complete with high-design entertaining venues Pool Edge Cabanas Spa-inspired massage therapy room Two elegantly appointed clubhouses that will appeal to the most refined tastes, complete with grand lobbies, Wi-Fi media great rooms with coffee stations, and catering kitchens available for social gatherings Resident social calendar wth events both on-site and at neighborhood hot spots – an array of events from catered champagne brunches to wine tastings Two executive business centers furnished with private conference rooms Outdoor living areas and courtyards include grilling stations, firetables, lush landscaping, and the tranquil sound of water features 24-hour emergency maintenance Controlled access to the building, amenity spaces, and elevators Private multi-level remote-accessed garages, located in the building, allow for convenient parking Spacious elevators, including freight elevators with adjacent loading docks, located throughout the buildings Beautifully designed climate-controlled interior hallways on all resident floors 