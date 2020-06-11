All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4310 Dunlavy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4310 Dunlavy Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4310 Dunlavy Street

4310 Dunlavy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4310 Dunlavy Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
4310 Dunlavy Street, Houston, TX 77006 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Xochitl Frazier, Taco Street Houston, (832) 662-5777. Available from: 01/10/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Contact Name : Xochitl Contact number : (832)-662-5777 Email : houston@tacostreet.co _____________________________________________________ A series of unfortunate setback has lead you to contemplate things. You got dumped by that good looking person. Your best friend moved away. You suffered a crushing defeat in championship match of the co-ed intramural flag frisbee league. And now you’re down in the dumps. You’ve lost your sense of identity. So you decide to do what anybody would to in this scenario. Climb the ultra dangerous Annapurna mountains in order to re-discover yourself and find your purpose. So anyways, you’re climbing, dealing with occasional frostbite and the occasional altitude related hallucinations. Cool. And you get to the top, thrilled to finally get the answers to all of your existential questions. A mysterious howling wind whispers to you: “Wood style plank flooring” whoooosssh “valuted ceilings” woooooosh “luxury sun soaked pool deck” wooooosh. Satisfied with the clear instructions the mountain gods have whispered to you, you go back home and sign up to live at that super cool apartment in Houston. Nice _______________________________________________ Quick Notes Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks. Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer) Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work. We find people apartments professionally. It’s super cool. We’re also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston. We’re free to work with! Apartments are pet friendly! Tacos. Tacos are awesome. _____________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Gas Viking® Professional ranges and cooktops Contemporary maple cabinetry adorned with under-cabinet lighting, illuminated glass stemware display, and deep pot drawers Stainless Steel GE® appliances, including French Door refrigerators with refreshment centers and upgraded dishwashers with top controls Oversized and under-mounted deep one-compartment kitchen sinks with designer Price Pfister faucets Eat-in kitchens with custom prep islands feature unique designer pendant lighting and counter-height seating Unlimited, conditioned hot water Elegant frameless glass-enclosed separate walk-in showers with tiled floors Dual sink* vanity areas and oversized oval soaking tubs Abundant storage space in roomy linen closets and cabinetry Exquisitely chosen finishes: travertine-style 18” x 18” tile, framed oversize mirrors, oil-rubbed bronze light fixtures, and satin nickel plumbing fixtures Plush designer carpet, and cavernous closets, and room for a king-size bed Ceiling fans with satin nickel accents included in each bedroom Stunning French doors, transom windows, and bay windows USB ports for convenient charging Built-in computer alcoves Contemporary track lighting Full-size washer and dryer conveniently located in each residence Digital thermostats for climate control Pre-wired outlets for high-speed internet and cable television Gas cooking and water heating ENERGY STAR® kitchen appliances Close proximity to mass transit Stairwells equipped with Lutron® motion sensors and dimmers Ceiling fans in all living areas Bicycle Racks _____________________________________________________ Community Amenities Two state-of-the-art fitness centers featuring Woodway® treadmills and instructor-led spin classes Professional concierge at your service Two stunning poolscapes complete with high-design entertaining venues Pool Edge Cabanas Spa-inspired massage therapy room Two elegantly appointed clubhouses that will appeal to the most refined tastes, complete with grand lobbies, Wi-Fi media great rooms with coffee stations, and catering kitchens available for social gatherings Resident social calendar wth events both on-site and at neighborhood hot spots – an array of events from catered champagne brunches to wine tastings Two executive business centers furnished with private conference rooms Outdoor living areas and courtyards include grilling stations, firetables, lush landscaping, and the tranquil sound of water features 24-hour emergency maintenance Controlled access to the building, amenity spaces, and elevators Private multi-level remote-accessed garages, located in the building, allow for convenient parking Spacious elevators, including freight elevators with adjacent loading docks, located throughout the buildings Beautifully designed climate-controlled interior hallways on all resident floors _____________________________________________________ Tired of researching that new apartment? We’re Taco Street Houston. Through years of magic wizardry stuff, complicated algorithms, and occasional witchcraft, we’ve found a way to harness the awesome powers of tacos and apply it to apartment locating. Trust us, it look a lot of magic. But anyways, we did it. Let us be the corn and or flour wrapped tortilla that wraps all of your apartment hunting mess into a comprehensive yet simple metaphorical research taco. Guacamole and all. Oh, we’re free to work with too. So….reach out to us! [ Published 14-Jan-19 / ID 2762663 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4310 Dunlavy Street have any available units?
4310 Dunlavy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4310 Dunlavy Street have?
Some of 4310 Dunlavy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4310 Dunlavy Street currently offering any rent specials?
4310 Dunlavy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 Dunlavy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4310 Dunlavy Street is pet friendly.
Does 4310 Dunlavy Street offer parking?
Yes, 4310 Dunlavy Street offers parking.
Does 4310 Dunlavy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4310 Dunlavy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 Dunlavy Street have a pool?
Yes, 4310 Dunlavy Street has a pool.
Does 4310 Dunlavy Street have accessible units?
No, 4310 Dunlavy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 Dunlavy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4310 Dunlavy Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Ridge
2331 Bammelwood Dr
Houston, TX 77014
Haven at Main
8700 Main Street
Houston, TX 77025
Piney Point
9100 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Garrott
3602 Garrott Street
Houston, TX 77006
Camden Post Oak
1200 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
Everly
2827 Dunvale Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Crossroads Ranch
12655 Crossroads Park Dr
Houston, TX 77065
The Augusta
2660 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston