431 W 30th Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Garden Oaks cottage on large lot! The lush landscaping and great curb appeal invite you into this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Tasteful colors throughout and recently refinished hardwood floors throughout create a warm, homey feel. Great kitchen has stainless appliances, abundant storage and recent new backsplash and quartz counter tops. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and separate bathroom. Hall bath has cool, custom barn door adding additional style to the original tile, pedestal sink and claw foot tub. French doors lead out to porch and beautiful back yard. Oversized 2 car garage has attached workshop with AC and water. Additional decked area behind garage for additional storage. Plenty of room for additional parking. New shopping and restaurants within walking distance.