431 W 30th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

431 W 30th Street

431 West 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

431 West 30th Street, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Garden Oaks cottage on large lot! The lush landscaping and great curb appeal invite you into this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Tasteful colors throughout and recently refinished hardwood floors throughout create a warm, homey feel. Great kitchen has stainless appliances, abundant storage and recent new backsplash and quartz counter tops. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and separate bathroom. Hall bath has cool, custom barn door adding additional style to the original tile, pedestal sink and claw foot tub. French doors lead out to porch and beautiful back yard. Oversized 2 car garage has attached workshop with AC and water. Additional decked area behind garage for additional storage. Plenty of room for additional parking. New shopping and restaurants within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 W 30th Street have any available units?
431 W 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 W 30th Street have?
Some of 431 W 30th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 W 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
431 W 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 W 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 431 W 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 431 W 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 431 W 30th Street offers parking.
Does 431 W 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 W 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 W 30th Street have a pool?
No, 431 W 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 431 W 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 431 W 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 431 W 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 W 30th Street has units with dishwashers.

