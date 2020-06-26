429 E Fair Harbor Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system basketball court on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Great & convenient LOCATION in the ENERGY CORRIDOR...Beautiful 2 story townhome near Terry Hershey Park, premier shopping, parks, Memorial City Mall & City Centre. Remodeled kitchen w/Granite counter tops, wood look tile floor, stainless appliances, refrigerator inc, designed backsplash, ez opening/closing kitchen cabinets; spacious laundry room w/washer and dryer (included); 2 car garage; living & dining with wood look tile floors, ceiling fan; entertainment media & bookcases; half bath on 1st floor; 2 good sz bedrooms down with small office spaces with desk, custom carpentry closets, separate bathrooms & access to the back- one of the rooms can be used as another Master bedroom. Master bedroom upstairs with walk in close; a terrace with amazing views and stairway to the 1st floor-back. Security guard 24/7. ALARM SYSTEM AND MONTLY HOA FEE INCLUDED WITH THE RENT. Some amenities; Community pool, grounds, recreational facilities, tennis and basketball courts. A great place to call HOME.