All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 429 E Fair Harbor Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
429 E Fair Harbor Lane
Last updated June 21 2019 at 1:49 AM

429 E Fair Harbor Lane

429 East Fair Harbor Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Memorial
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

429 East Fair Harbor Lane, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great & convenient LOCATION in the ENERGY CORRIDOR...Beautiful 2 story townhome near Terry Hershey Park, premier shopping, parks, Memorial City Mall & City Centre. Remodeled kitchen w/Granite counter tops, wood look tile floor, stainless appliances, refrigerator inc, designed backsplash, ez opening/closing kitchen cabinets; spacious laundry room w/washer and dryer (included); 2 car garage; living & dining with wood look tile floors, ceiling fan; entertainment media & bookcases; half bath on 1st floor; 2 good sz bedrooms down with small office spaces with desk, custom carpentry closets, separate bathrooms & access to the back- one of the rooms can be used as another Master bedroom. Master bedroom upstairs with walk in close; a terrace with amazing views and stairway to the 1st floor-back. Security guard 24/7. ALARM SYSTEM AND MONTLY HOA FEE INCLUDED WITH THE RENT. Some amenities; Community pool, grounds, recreational facilities, tennis and basketball courts. A great place to call HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 E Fair Harbor Lane have any available units?
429 E Fair Harbor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 E Fair Harbor Lane have?
Some of 429 E Fair Harbor Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 E Fair Harbor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
429 E Fair Harbor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 E Fair Harbor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 429 E Fair Harbor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 429 E Fair Harbor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 429 E Fair Harbor Lane offers parking.
Does 429 E Fair Harbor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 E Fair Harbor Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 E Fair Harbor Lane have a pool?
Yes, 429 E Fair Harbor Lane has a pool.
Does 429 E Fair Harbor Lane have accessible units?
No, 429 E Fair Harbor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 429 E Fair Harbor Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 E Fair Harbor Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ARIUM City Lake
8877 Lakes at 610 Dr
Houston, TX 77054
Lofts at the Ballpark
610 Saint Emanuel St
Houston, TX 77003
The Grand on Memorial
15135 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Bella Capri
6030 Winsome Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Terra at Park Row
19606 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
The Core
3990 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
Harvest Hill
8282 Cambridge St
Houston, TX 77054
Southern Oaks
6353 Skyline Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston