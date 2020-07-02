419-12 San Jacinto

Amenities

all utils included media room furnished refrigerator

ALL BILLS PAID- CLEAN, FURNISHED, QUIET ROOMS



Single room occupancy. Sorry, no couples.



NO LEASE NO CONTRACT 3 MONTH MINIMUM STAY



THIS IS AN EXTENDED STAY FACILITY - NO NIGHTLY RENTALS - 3 month minimum stay - deposit



PRIVATE ROOM - SHARED BATHROOM & SHOWER



FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL



419-1/2 SAN JACINTO @ PRAIRIE ***DOWNTOWN HOUSTON-HISTORIC DISTRICT,COURTHOUSE COMPLEX, MINUTE MAID PARK AREA, THEATER DISTRICT, MEDICAL CENTER*** 2 blocks from netro rail.



LOWEST HOUSING RATES IN DOWNTOWN HOUSTON.



Located in downtown Houston, the Londale offers furnished, clean, comfortable and affordable rooms at a great price. Room rates currently available are starting at $650 up to per month $725 based on SINGLE OCCUPANCY ( per room, no couples) subject to availability. A deposit is required.



THIS IS A MATURE, responsible ALL responsible COMMUNITY. No Pets



Rates includes a full or queen-size bed, mini-fridge in each room, utilities, linens, HBO cable, TV



Rooms do not include a private bathroom or shower.

Perfect for those individuals that want safe, quiet, clean affordable housing in a high-end area.



We clean all common areas. HOUSEKEEPING IS NOT INCLUDED FOR YOUR ROOM.

You are responsible for cleaning your room and washing the linens.



Located in the heart of the Historic District, the Londale provides a full kitchen, 2 laundry rooms, key pad entry with your own private security code, as well as SECURITY CAMERAS THROUGHOUT THE PREMISES. Safe, friendly, and QUIET atmosphere with an all responsible community.



This is a NO SMOKING facility



Rooms shown by appointment only.



Appointments are available on Tues Wednesday, Friday, & Saturday, between the hours of 12 30 to 3.



Call for more information and to schedule an appointment