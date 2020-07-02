All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

419-12 San Jacinto

419 San Jacinto St · No Longer Available
Location

419 San Jacinto St, Houston, TX 77002
Downtown Houston

Amenities

all utils included
media room
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
ALL BILLS PAID- CLEAN, FURNISHED, QUIET ROOMS

Single room occupancy. Sorry, no couples.

NO LEASE NO CONTRACT 3 MONTH MINIMUM STAY

THIS IS AN EXTENDED STAY FACILITY - NO NIGHTLY RENTALS - 3 month minimum stay - deposit

PRIVATE ROOM - SHARED BATHROOM & SHOWER

FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL

419-1/2 SAN JACINTO @ PRAIRIE ***DOWNTOWN HOUSTON-HISTORIC DISTRICT,COURTHOUSE COMPLEX, MINUTE MAID PARK AREA, THEATER DISTRICT, MEDICAL CENTER*** 2 blocks from netro rail.

LOWEST HOUSING RATES IN DOWNTOWN HOUSTON.

Located in downtown Houston, the Londale offers furnished, clean, comfortable and affordable rooms at a great price. Room rates currently available are starting at $650 up to per month $725 based on SINGLE OCCUPANCY ( per room, no couples) subject to availability. A deposit is required.

THIS IS A MATURE, responsible ALL responsible COMMUNITY. . No Pets

Rates includes a full or queen-size bed, mini-fridge in each room, utilities, linens, HBO cable, TV, e

Rooms do not include a private bathroom or shower.
Perfect for those individuals that want safe, quiet, clean affordable housing in a high-end area.

We clean all common areas. HOUSEKEEPING IS NOT INCLUDED FOR YOUR ROOM.
You are responsible for cleaning your room and washing the linens.

Located in the heart of the Historic District, the Londale provides a full kitchen, 2 laundry rooms, key pad entry with your own private security code, as well as SECURITY CAMERAS THROUGHOUT THE PREMISES. Safe, friendly, and QUIET atmosphere with an all responsible, responsible, community.

This is a NO SMOKING facility

Rooms shown by appointment only.

Appointments are available on Tues Wednesday, Friday, & Saturday, between the hours of 12 30 to 3.

Call for more information and to schedule an appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419-12 San Jacinto have any available units?
419-12 San Jacinto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 419-12 San Jacinto have?
Some of 419-12 San Jacinto's amenities include all utils included, media room, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419-12 San Jacinto currently offering any rent specials?
419-12 San Jacinto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419-12 San Jacinto pet-friendly?
No, 419-12 San Jacinto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 419-12 San Jacinto offer parking?
No, 419-12 San Jacinto does not offer parking.
Does 419-12 San Jacinto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419-12 San Jacinto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419-12 San Jacinto have a pool?
No, 419-12 San Jacinto does not have a pool.
Does 419-12 San Jacinto have accessible units?
No, 419-12 San Jacinto does not have accessible units.
Does 419-12 San Jacinto have units with dishwashers?
No, 419-12 San Jacinto does not have units with dishwashers.

