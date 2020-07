Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

One of the best locations in town. Steps from the path to Buffalo Bayou. Walk, jog, ride bikes along the gorgeous trails shadowed by Downtown Houston's skyline. Enjoy convenience to Downtown, Medcenter and Memorial City. This lovely home is nestled in the quiet corner of Dickson Place. Outdoor living, grand living/dining/kitchen combo. Hardwood floors, granite, gas cook-top, refrigerator, washer/dryer, great closet space, balconies off living and master. **DID NOT FLOOD DURING HARVEY**