All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4135 Alief Village Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Houston, TX
/
4135 Alief Village Drive
Last updated February 4 2020 at 2:13 PM
4135 Alief Village Drive
4135 Alief Village Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4135 Alief Village Drive, Houston, TX 77072
Alief
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4135 Alief Village Drive have any available units?
4135 Alief Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4135 Alief Village Drive have?
Some of 4135 Alief Village Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4135 Alief Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4135 Alief Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4135 Alief Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4135 Alief Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 4135 Alief Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4135 Alief Village Drive offers parking.
Does 4135 Alief Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4135 Alief Village Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4135 Alief Village Drive have a pool?
No, 4135 Alief Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4135 Alief Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 4135 Alief Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4135 Alief Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4135 Alief Village Drive has units with dishwashers.
