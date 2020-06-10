4126 Apollo Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Looking to live in a beautiful, NEWLY RENOVATED home in Garden Oaks? Look no further than this beautiful home situated in the highly desirable neighborhood of Garden Oaks! Whether you love to entertain or keep things quiet at home, you'll love this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on Apollo St. Glistening wood, tile and plaster floors are found throughout. A modern Chef's Kitchen features an expansive kitchen and breakfast bar furnished with RECENTLY REPLACED APPLIANCES: gas cooktop, oven, and refrigerator with abundant storage. The Master Retreat is calming and offers gorgeous plaster floors, generous walk in closet and en suite master bathroom. The second bedroom is situated on the east side of the home and enjoys beautiful morning light, while the third bedroom faces west and could be used as an afternoon sun-filled studio/office. Sip your morning coffee or evening glass of wine on the back porch. There's plenty to love about this newly renovated home! WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED!