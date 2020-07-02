4119 Eigel St

Amenities

This beautiful recent construction home features large open floor plan! 3 Story, 3 bedroom 31/2 bath. Stunning 12ft ceilings, wood floors throughout, wrouht iron stairway. Gorgeous open kitchen with granite island, State of the art stainless steel appliancs INCLUDED. Master suite with jacuzzi tub. Large walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Patio on the second floor for entertaining/ relaxing.Walking distance from lots of shops and restaurants. Minutes from I-10, 45, 6-10, Memorial Park, Starbucks, Sprouts, Walmart, LA fitness. Call today to view this awesome property!!