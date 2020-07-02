All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4119 Eigel St

4119 Eigel Street · No Longer Available
Location

4119 Eigel Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
This beautiful recent construction home features large open floor plan! 3 Story, 3 bedroom 31/2 bath. Stunning 12ft ceilings, wood floors throughout, wrouht iron stairway. Gorgeous open kitchen with granite island, State of the art stainless steel appliancs INCLUDED. Master suite with jacuzzi tub. Large walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Patio on the second floor for entertaining/ relaxing.Walking distance from lots of shops and restaurants. Minutes from I-10, 45, 6-10, Memorial Park, Starbucks, Sprouts, Walmart, LA fitness. Call today to view this awesome property!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4119 Eigel St have any available units?
4119 Eigel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4119 Eigel St have?
Some of 4119 Eigel St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4119 Eigel St currently offering any rent specials?
4119 Eigel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4119 Eigel St pet-friendly?
No, 4119 Eigel St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4119 Eigel St offer parking?
No, 4119 Eigel St does not offer parking.
Does 4119 Eigel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4119 Eigel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4119 Eigel St have a pool?
No, 4119 Eigel St does not have a pool.
Does 4119 Eigel St have accessible units?
No, 4119 Eigel St does not have accessible units.
Does 4119 Eigel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4119 Eigel St does not have units with dishwashers.

