Last updated April 15 2019 at 8:37 AM

4100 southwest fwy

4100 Southwest Freeway · No Longer Available
Location

4100 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77027
Greenway - Upper Kirby

We want to sublease our apartment as we have to move out as we are moving to the burbs. We have 3 months left until the lease expires which August end. The apartment can be lease back again by signing the lease with the management company if you wish to continue

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 southwest fwy have any available units?
4100 southwest fwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4100 southwest fwy currently offering any rent specials?
4100 southwest fwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 southwest fwy pet-friendly?
No, 4100 southwest fwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4100 southwest fwy offer parking?
No, 4100 southwest fwy does not offer parking.
Does 4100 southwest fwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100 southwest fwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 southwest fwy have a pool?
No, 4100 southwest fwy does not have a pool.
Does 4100 southwest fwy have accessible units?
No, 4100 southwest fwy does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 southwest fwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 4100 southwest fwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4100 southwest fwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 4100 southwest fwy does not have units with air conditioning.

