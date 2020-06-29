Amenities

4100 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77027 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Hadi Hassan, Taco Street Locating, (305) 505-5771. Available from: 07/15/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. It’s been a rough year. The stock price of the multi-billion dollar company you founded has plummeted. The baseball team that you own lost the World Series (but it’s ok, the other baseball team you own won the World Series, so it’s not that bad). The electric yacht-spaceship you’re having Elon Musk build for you just got delayed another few months. And worse, missed winning that world fitness competition by less than 3 seconds. Ugh. Your anguish can be felt by millions. Anyways, you’ve decided you would live a more humble life this year in order to appreciate things. Instead of your vast mansion with slides and playboy-mansion style grottos and helicopter pads, you’re downsizing to this fantastic Houston apartment complex. Yes, it’s a bit smaller than your 21 bedroom castle, but it’s still pretty swanky. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities 9' Ceilings 10' Ceilings 14' Ceilings Open Floor Plan Wood Plank Flooring Dishwasher Dual Vanity Garden Tub Gas Range Granite Countertops Kitchen Island Linen Closet Microwave Side-by-side Refrigerator Under-cabinet Lighting Walk-in Shower Built-in Desk Washer and Dryer ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Fitness Center Hot Tub Swimming Pool BBQ Grills Billiards Courtyard Demonstration Kitchen Media Room Outdoor Fire Features Outdoor Lounge Resident Events Resident Lounge Shuffleboard Cat Friendly Dog Friendly Dog Park Business Center Complimentary Coffee Bar Gated Community High Walk Score Meeting / Conference Room Package Receiving Garage Parking Easy Highway Access Shopping Nearby ________________________________ Working with us. We’re Taco Street Houston. We’re a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We’ve made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we’ve agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We’re sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it’s awesome. Anyways, let us know what you’re looking for in a new apartment and we’ll take care of the rest. Plus, we’re free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain). [ Published 16-Jul-19 / ID 3076218 ]