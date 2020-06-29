All apartments in Houston
4100 Southwest Freeway

4100 Us Route 59 · No Longer Available
Location

4100 Us Route 59, Houston, TX 77027
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
package receiving
pet friendly
4100 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77027 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Hadi Hassan, Taco Street Locating, (305) 505-5771. Available from: 07/15/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. It’s been a rough year. The stock price of the multi-billion dollar company you founded has plummeted. The baseball team that you own lost the World Series (but it’s ok, the other baseball team you own won the World Series, so it’s not that bad). The electric yacht-spaceship you’re having Elon Musk build for you just got delayed another few months. And worse, missed winning that world fitness competition by less than 3 seconds. Ugh. Your anguish can be felt by millions. Anyways, you’ve decided you would live a more humble life this year in order to appreciate things. Instead of your vast mansion with slides and playboy-mansion style grottos and helicopter pads, you’re downsizing to this fantastic Houston apartment complex. Yes, it’s a bit smaller than your 21 bedroom castle, but it’s still pretty swanky. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities 9' Ceilings 10' Ceilings 14' Ceilings Open Floor Plan Wood Plank Flooring Dishwasher Dual Vanity Garden Tub Gas Range Granite Countertops Kitchen Island Linen Closet Microwave Side-by-side Refrigerator Under-cabinet Lighting Walk-in Shower Built-in Desk Washer and Dryer ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Fitness Center Hot Tub Swimming Pool BBQ Grills Billiards Courtyard Demonstration Kitchen Media Room Outdoor Fire Features Outdoor Lounge Resident Events Resident Lounge Shuffleboard Cat Friendly Dog Friendly Dog Park Business Center Complimentary Coffee Bar Gated Community High Walk Score Meeting / Conference Room Package Receiving Garage Parking Easy Highway Access Shopping Nearby ________________________________ Working with us. We’re Taco Street Houston. We’re a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We’ve made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we’ve agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We’re sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it’s awesome. Anyways, let us know what you’re looking for in a new apartment and we’ll take care of the rest. Plus, we’re free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain). [ Published 16-Jul-19 / ID 3076218 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Southwest Freeway have any available units?
4100 Southwest Freeway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4100 Southwest Freeway have?
Some of 4100 Southwest Freeway's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 Southwest Freeway currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Southwest Freeway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Southwest Freeway pet-friendly?
Yes, 4100 Southwest Freeway is pet friendly.
Does 4100 Southwest Freeway offer parking?
Yes, 4100 Southwest Freeway offers parking.
Does 4100 Southwest Freeway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4100 Southwest Freeway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Southwest Freeway have a pool?
Yes, 4100 Southwest Freeway has a pool.
Does 4100 Southwest Freeway have accessible units?
No, 4100 Southwest Freeway does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Southwest Freeway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 Southwest Freeway has units with dishwashers.

