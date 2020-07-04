All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4009 Newshire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4009 Newshire Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

4009 Newshire Drive

4009 Newshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Braeswood Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4009 Newshire Drive, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Amazing location, minuets from the Med Center, Downtown, Meyerland and lots more. Zoned to Bellaire High and Pershing Middle School. If needed available as a short term rental & fully furnished. This cozy home has been well kept up and updated. Chef style kitchen with top the line appliances and granite countertops. Great size living/den with lots of natural light, cozy bath, nice hardwood floors throughout the entire home. Great size backyard perfect for BBQs and pets, backyard will be fully fenced. Never flooded. Realtor is related to landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 Newshire Drive have any available units?
4009 Newshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4009 Newshire Drive have?
Some of 4009 Newshire Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 Newshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4009 Newshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 Newshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4009 Newshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4009 Newshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4009 Newshire Drive offers parking.
Does 4009 Newshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4009 Newshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 Newshire Drive have a pool?
No, 4009 Newshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4009 Newshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 4009 Newshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 Newshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4009 Newshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Vanderbilt
7171 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77025
Allen House
3433 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Belle Meade at River Oaks
2929 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77019
5755 Hermann Park
5755 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77004
Everly
2827 Dunvale Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Allusion
3810 Law St
Houston, TX 77005
Hiline Heights
145 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
La Monterra
310 Parramatta Ln
Houston, TX 77073

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston