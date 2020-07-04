4009 Newshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Amazing location, minuets from the Med Center, Downtown, Meyerland and lots more. Zoned to Bellaire High and Pershing Middle School. If needed available as a short term rental & fully furnished. This cozy home has been well kept up and updated. Chef style kitchen with top the line appliances and granite countertops. Great size living/den with lots of natural light, cozy bath, nice hardwood floors throughout the entire home. Great size backyard perfect for BBQs and pets, backyard will be fully fenced. Never flooded. Realtor is related to landlord.