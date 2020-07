3938 Alberta Street

Amenities

HOME IS ABSOLUTLEY STUNNING! SELLER SPARED NO EXPENSE IN THIS REMODEL! REFRIGERATOR, STOVE, WASHER & DRYER ALL INCLUDED! COME RELAX WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, ITALIAN PORCELIN BACKSPLASH, TANKLESS WATER HEATER, LOW E WINDOWS, NEW PLUMBING, UTILITY ROOM IN THE HOUSE, EASY ACCESS TO U of H and TSU, NEIGHBORHOOD OFFERS TRANQUIL STREETS WITH NOT MUCH TRAFFIC AND HUGE ADULT TREES FOR SHADE. YOU WONT FIND ANOTHER ONE LIKE THIS AT THIS PRICE! YOU'LL BE PROUD TO CALL THIS HOME! HOME DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY!!