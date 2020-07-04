3851 Merrick Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in the heart of Braeswood, this free-standing home is located within walking distance to the Weekley Family YMCA and Karl Young Park, as well as the Bellaire Blvd corridor. Convenient to the Medical Center, NRG Park, and Rice University, with access to the Bellaire Quickline connection to Metro services. Fenced backyard for pets and outdoor entertaining. Freestanding 2-car garage. Washer/Dryer connection in home. Refrigerator included.Property never flooded from rising water; Harvey caused some water damage from inadequate rain drainage, which has been corrected per seller. . Room sizes are approximate.