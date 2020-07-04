All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3851 Merrick Street

3851 Merrick Street · No Longer Available
Location

3851 Merrick Street, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in the heart of Braeswood, this free-standing home is located within walking distance to the Weekley Family YMCA and Karl Young Park, as well as the Bellaire Blvd corridor. Convenient to the Medical Center, NRG Park, and Rice University, with access to the Bellaire Quickline connection to Metro services. Fenced backyard for pets and outdoor entertaining. Freestanding 2-car garage. Washer/Dryer connection in home. Refrigerator included.Property never flooded from rising water; Harvey caused some water damage from inadequate rain drainage, which has been corrected per seller. . Room sizes are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3851 Merrick Street have any available units?
3851 Merrick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3851 Merrick Street have?
Some of 3851 Merrick Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3851 Merrick Street currently offering any rent specials?
3851 Merrick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3851 Merrick Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3851 Merrick Street is pet friendly.
Does 3851 Merrick Street offer parking?
Yes, 3851 Merrick Street offers parking.
Does 3851 Merrick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3851 Merrick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3851 Merrick Street have a pool?
No, 3851 Merrick Street does not have a pool.
Does 3851 Merrick Street have accessible units?
No, 3851 Merrick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3851 Merrick Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3851 Merrick Street does not have units with dishwashers.

