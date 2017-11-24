All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 22 2019

3822 Linkwood Drive

3822 Linkwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3822 Linkwood Drive, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
accessible
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Linkwood is an inter loop neighborhood tucked in the trees yet a hop skip and jump from Meyerland Plaza, Whole Foods, Kroger, Molinas, Walgreens, YMCA, Public Library... The home has had a recent roof, garage door opener, bathroom cabinets, paint, tile floors through out, ceiling fans and more. Natural light illuminates the 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 half bath home at every turn. An office/study or possible fourth bedroom sits off the foyer. There is plenty of counter space in the kitchen which is large enough to house a cafe table and a butchers block. The dining room opens to the oversized living room which looks out to the large backyard adorning 3 fruit trees and a patio. The home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3822 Linkwood Drive have any available units?
3822 Linkwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3822 Linkwood Drive have?
Some of 3822 Linkwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3822 Linkwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3822 Linkwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3822 Linkwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3822 Linkwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3822 Linkwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3822 Linkwood Drive offers parking.
Does 3822 Linkwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3822 Linkwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3822 Linkwood Drive have a pool?
No, 3822 Linkwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3822 Linkwood Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3822 Linkwood Drive has accessible units.
Does 3822 Linkwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3822 Linkwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

