3822 Linkwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan accessible oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Linkwood is an inter loop neighborhood tucked in the trees yet a hop skip and jump from Meyerland Plaza, Whole Foods, Kroger, Molinas, Walgreens, YMCA, Public Library... The home has had a recent roof, garage door opener, bathroom cabinets, paint, tile floors through out, ceiling fans and more. Natural light illuminates the 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 half bath home at every turn. An office/study or possible fourth bedroom sits off the foyer. There is plenty of counter space in the kitchen which is large enough to house a cafe table and a butchers block. The dining room opens to the oversized living room which looks out to the large backyard adorning 3 fruit trees and a patio. The home is a must see!