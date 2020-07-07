All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 382 N Post Oak Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
382 N Post Oak Lane
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:10 PM

382 N Post Oak Lane

382 North Post Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

382 North Post Oak Lane, Houston, TX 77024
Great Uptown

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Upscale, sophisticated living in a prime location at this well maintained, beautifully updated 2 bedroom condo at Post Oak Lane Condos. Property features spacious 2-story floor plan with premium faux-wood flooring, open living area and gourmet kitchen downstairs with beautiful granite counters, breakfast bar, and stainless appliances throughout. Master en-suite upstairs features extended vanity and huge step-in shower; both upstairs bedrooms feature updated bathrooms and large walk-in closets. Nest Smart Home temperature controlled. Gated entry, zoned to exemplary Memorial-SBISD, minutes to Memorial Park, the Galleria, and ideal for commuters w/ easy access to Hwy-610, I-10 & 290. Monthly rent covers electricity, gas, waste disposal and two assigned, covered parking spaces. Ready for move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 382 N Post Oak Lane have any available units?
382 N Post Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 382 N Post Oak Lane have?
Some of 382 N Post Oak Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 382 N Post Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
382 N Post Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 382 N Post Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 382 N Post Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 382 N Post Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 382 N Post Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 382 N Post Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 382 N Post Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 382 N Post Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 382 N Post Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 382 N Post Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 382 N Post Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 382 N Post Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 382 N Post Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zócalo
8787 Hammerly Blvd
Houston, TX 77080
Metro Midtown
2350 Bagby St
Houston, TX 77006
Rockridge Bend
770 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
2929 Weslayan
2929 Weslayan St
Houston, TX 77027
Crossing at White Oak
2424 E TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
City Station
905 Cypress Station
Houston, TX 77090
The Standard in the Heights
601 Waverly Street
Houston, TX 77007
Galleria Flats
3001 Hillcroft St
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston