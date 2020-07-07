382 N Post Oak Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Upscale, sophisticated living in a prime location at this well maintained, beautifully updated 2 bedroom condo at Post Oak Lane Condos. Property features spacious 2-story floor plan with premium faux-wood flooring, open living area and gourmet kitchen downstairs with beautiful granite counters, breakfast bar, and stainless appliances throughout. Master en-suite upstairs features extended vanity and huge step-in shower; both upstairs bedrooms feature updated bathrooms and large walk-in closets. Nest Smart Home temperature controlled. Gated entry, zoned to exemplary Memorial-SBISD, minutes to Memorial Park, the Galleria, and ideal for commuters w/ easy access to Hwy-610, I-10 & 290. Monthly rent covers electricity, gas, waste disposal and two assigned, covered parking spaces. Ready for move-in!