3810 Main Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access media room yoga

It’s time to slow down. Your days as a mysterious internal spy of intrigue and spendor are long past you. No more shady deals with foreign diplomats from countries with questionable human rights records. No more romantic clandestine late night trysts with soon-to-be married members of royal families. Also, no more getting shot at by black leather clad people on motorcycles.



No more private helicopter access. You get the idea, you’re going to have to slow down spend your days writing exciting spy novels, sipping on overpriced cocktails, and snap-chatting international royal family members from your sweet downtown Houston pool deck. The good times will be missed all right!



Quick Notes



Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks.



Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer)



Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work.



We find people apartments professionally. It’s super cool.



We are also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston.



We are free to work with!



Apartments are pet friendly!



Tacos. Tacos are awesome.



Apartment Amenities



Two Custom Hardwood Style Flooring Options



Two Granite Countertop Selections



Sleek Stainless Steel Appliance Package



Full-size Washer and Dryer



Under Mount Sinks in Kitchen and Bath Suites



Spacious En-suite Master Bath Design with Custom Framed Mirrors



Walk- In Shower



Community Amenities



Elegant Clubroom with Epicurean Demonstration Kitchen



24/7 Athletic Center outfitted with Cardio Theatre, Free Weights, Individual Weight Machines and Expresso Bike featuring Interactive Display Board



Professional Spinning Facility available for Reservation



Private Access Yoga Studio



Executive Business Lounge with Wi-Fi Access, Comfort Seating and Commercial Copy Center



Upper Level Indoor/Outdoor Lounge featuring Media & Entertainment Area



Resort Style Swimming Pool with Entertainment Seating, Tanning Ledges and Poolside Wireless Access



Outdoor Summer Kitchen with Grilling Areas



Interior Corridors with Direct Access Garage Parking



Social Calendar with Activities



24/7 Emergency Maintenance



Recycling Programs Available



Tired of looking for a new apartment on your own?



Yes, chances are you’re tired of spending hours clicking through boring apartment listings, rummaging through outdated listings on The List That Craig Built. Reaching out to people who claim to have more important things to do. Cursing the almighty deities “Why is finding a new apartment so hard?!” Listen, we get it. It doesn’t have to be like that. That’s why we are here. Taco Street Houston. We are in the business of finding people like you apartments. We are also super free to work with.