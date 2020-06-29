All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM

3717 Main Aspen Dr

3717 Main Aspen Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3717 Main Aspen Dr, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
concierge
online portal
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
online portal
3717 Main Aspen Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://rently.com/properties/1598445?source=marketing

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1680
Security Deposit: $1480
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1716
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Refrigerator

Extras: Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Conveniently located in the medical center! Open concept living, large family room opens to kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of counter space and cabinet space. Large master bedroom with a walk in closet that you have to see!! Master bath includes a garden tub and separate shower. The 2 other bedrooms are nice sized. Upstairs laundry. Don't wait be the first to call this beauty HOME!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4560888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3717 Main Aspen Dr have any available units?
3717 Main Aspen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3717 Main Aspen Dr have?
Some of 3717 Main Aspen Dr's amenities include stainless steel, walk in closets, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3717 Main Aspen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3717 Main Aspen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3717 Main Aspen Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3717 Main Aspen Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3717 Main Aspen Dr offer parking?
No, 3717 Main Aspen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3717 Main Aspen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3717 Main Aspen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3717 Main Aspen Dr have a pool?
No, 3717 Main Aspen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3717 Main Aspen Dr have accessible units?
No, 3717 Main Aspen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3717 Main Aspen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3717 Main Aspen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

