3717 Main Aspen Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://rently.com/properties/1598445?source=marketing



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1680

Security Deposit: $1480

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1716

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Gas

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Refrigerator



Extras: Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Conveniently located in the medical center! Open concept living, large family room opens to kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of counter space and cabinet space. Large master bedroom with a walk in closet that you have to see!! Master bath includes a garden tub and separate shower. The 2 other bedrooms are nice sized. Upstairs laundry. Don't wait be the first to call this beauty HOME!



No Pets Allowed



