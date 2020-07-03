3706 N Braeswood Boulevard

Amenities

No flooding in home during Harvey!! Wonderfully updated Braes Heights custom home on an oversized lot (13,691 sq.ft.) with pool and large outdoor entertaining deck and outdoor kitchen. Interior has open floorplan with plenty of space for entertaining and all three bedrooms are on first floor and also includes a private study/4th bedroom at front of home. Zoned to great schools: Twain, Pershing and Lamar. Walking distance to Twain, Pershing, YMCA and Public library. Enjoy the biking/running trails on the Bayou across the street.Close to everything! Zoo: 5 miles, MD Anderson CC:3 miles, Downtown: 9 miles, Galleria: 6 miles, Museum district: 4 miles, NRG stadium: 4 miles, more than 11 parks in a 5 miles radius!!!