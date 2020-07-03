All apartments in Houston
3706 N Braeswood Boulevard
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:40 PM

3706 N Braeswood Boulevard

3706 North Braeswood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3706 North Braeswood Boulevard, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
No flooding in home during Harvey!! Wonderfully updated Braes Heights custom home on an oversized lot (13,691 sq.ft.) with pool and large outdoor entertaining deck and outdoor kitchen. Interior has open floorplan with plenty of space for entertaining and all three bedrooms are on first floor and also includes a private study/4th bedroom at front of home. Zoned to great schools: Twain, Pershing and Lamar. Walking distance to Twain, Pershing, YMCA and Public library. Enjoy the biking/running trails on the Bayou across the street.Close to everything! Zoo: 5 miles, MD Anderson CC:3 miles, Downtown: 9 miles, Galleria: 6 miles, Museum district: 4 miles, NRG stadium: 4 miles, more than 11 parks in a 5 miles radius!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 N Braeswood Boulevard have any available units?
3706 N Braeswood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3706 N Braeswood Boulevard have?
Some of 3706 N Braeswood Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3706 N Braeswood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3706 N Braeswood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 N Braeswood Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3706 N Braeswood Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3706 N Braeswood Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3706 N Braeswood Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3706 N Braeswood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3706 N Braeswood Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 N Braeswood Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3706 N Braeswood Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3706 N Braeswood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3706 N Braeswood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 N Braeswood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3706 N Braeswood Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

