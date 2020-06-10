3615 Glenwood Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful brick home with two car garage and large sunlit windows and terracotta roof make this a great Texas home. Living room is open with high ceilings and a brick fireplace. Tile floor is throughout home and leads to the chef's kitchen with granite counter tops, modern white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms are large with lush carpet and walk in closets. Master suite has double sinks and large stand up glass shower with a beautiful tile inlay. Backyard is large and great for entertaining, and fenced in!

MOVE IN SPECIAL - Half off Rent 2nd Month *with approved credit + move in by 12/10/19 + 18 month lease term

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.