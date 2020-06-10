All apartments in Houston
3615 Glenwood Springs Drive

3615 Glenwood Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3615 Glenwood Springs Drive, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful brick home with two car garage and large sunlit windows and terracotta roof make this a great Texas home. Living room is open with high ceilings and a brick fireplace. Tile floor is throughout home and leads to the chef's kitchen with granite counter tops, modern white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms are large with lush carpet and walk in closets. Master suite has double sinks and large stand up glass shower with a beautiful tile inlay. Backyard is large and great for entertaining, and fenced in!
Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

MOVE IN SPECIAL - Half off Rent 2nd Month *with approved credit + move in by 12/10/19 + 18 month lease term
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 Glenwood Springs Drive have any available units?
3615 Glenwood Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3615 Glenwood Springs Drive have?
Some of 3615 Glenwood Springs Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 Glenwood Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3615 Glenwood Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 Glenwood Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3615 Glenwood Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3615 Glenwood Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3615 Glenwood Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 3615 Glenwood Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3615 Glenwood Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 Glenwood Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 3615 Glenwood Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3615 Glenwood Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 3615 Glenwood Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 Glenwood Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3615 Glenwood Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

