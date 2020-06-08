All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3614 Dawson Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3614 Dawson Lane
Last updated September 1 2019 at 4:33 PM

3614 Dawson Lane

3614 Dawson Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Sunnyside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3614 Dawson Lane, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
pool
3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms Townhome ready to move in. 1st floor has open floor plan. Kitchen opens to Living room. New dishwasher, new stove. Tenant must provide their own refrigerator. 2nd floor has all new carpet in the 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bsthroom. Washer and dryer connections also upstairs. Located just off 288, minutes from Downtown, Medical center and Pearland. Great location. Nice size fenced private backyard. Won't last long!! Schedule your appointment today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 Dawson Lane have any available units?
3614 Dawson Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3614 Dawson Lane have?
Some of 3614 Dawson Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 Dawson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3614 Dawson Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 Dawson Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3614 Dawson Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3614 Dawson Lane offer parking?
No, 3614 Dawson Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3614 Dawson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3614 Dawson Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 Dawson Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3614 Dawson Lane has a pool.
Does 3614 Dawson Lane have accessible units?
No, 3614 Dawson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 Dawson Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3614 Dawson Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estates at Bellaire
4807 Pin Oak Park
Houston, TX 77081
Old Farm Apartments
2500 Old Farm Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Park at Voss
2424 S Voss Rd
Houston, TX 77057
Madison Park of Westchase
9801 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Villa Del Prado
9313 Tallyho Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Towne Plaza
4655 Wild Indigo St
Houston, TX 77027
Bella Palazzo
13098 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
AMLI City Vista
2221 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston