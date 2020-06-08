3614 Dawson Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities gym pool

3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms Townhome ready to move in. 1st floor has open floor plan. Kitchen opens to Living room. New dishwasher, new stove. Tenant must provide their own refrigerator. 2nd floor has all new carpet in the 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bsthroom. Washer and dryer connections also upstairs. Located just off 288, minutes from Downtown, Medical center and Pearland. Great location. Nice size fenced private backyard. Won't last long!! Schedule your appointment today!!