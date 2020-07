Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym parking pool tennis court

***Unit is being remodeled!!!*** Home sweet home! Great condo with 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Balcony off second floor bedroom overlooks natures beautiful greenery. Master bedroom and a secondary bedroom located on second floor of the unit with one secondary bedroom on the first floor. The community offers a swimming pool, tennis courts, and fitness room among other great amenities. Extra storage closet by the carport. Schedule your showing today!