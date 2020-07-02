All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3501 Chenevert Street

3501 Chenevert Street · No Longer Available
Location

3501 Chenevert Street, Houston, TX 77004
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
game room
parking
This gorgeous condo in the heart of Midtown is the essence of luxurious city living with a view of Downtown from the upper level. Conveniently situated off I-69 and TX-288, this is prime real estate for commuters working in Downtown and the Texas Medical Center. Enjoy being within minutes of Houstons most popular coffee shops, restaurants, weekend spots, and night life. Located in a gated community, this 2-bedroom & 2.5- bathroom property boasts high ceilings, fresh paint, updated wood and tile flooring, NEW range/dishwasher & washer/dryer, granite countertops, a game room, and 2 assigned parking spaces. Bring out your inner gourmet chef in the kitchen equipped with granite countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, pendant lighting, updated stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. Spend your evenings relaxing in the master suite, which features a walk-in closet, dual vanities, and a tub with shower. Dont wait call today to reserve your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Chenevert Street have any available units?
3501 Chenevert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 Chenevert Street have?
Some of 3501 Chenevert Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 Chenevert Street currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Chenevert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Chenevert Street pet-friendly?
No, 3501 Chenevert Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3501 Chenevert Street offer parking?
Yes, 3501 Chenevert Street offers parking.
Does 3501 Chenevert Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3501 Chenevert Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Chenevert Street have a pool?
No, 3501 Chenevert Street does not have a pool.
Does 3501 Chenevert Street have accessible units?
No, 3501 Chenevert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Chenevert Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3501 Chenevert Street has units with dishwashers.

