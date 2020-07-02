3501 Chenevert Street

Amenities

This gorgeous condo in the heart of Midtown is the essence of luxurious city living with a view of Downtown from the upper level. Conveniently situated off I-69 and TX-288, this is prime real estate for commuters working in Downtown and the Texas Medical Center. Enjoy being within minutes of Houstons most popular coffee shops, restaurants, weekend spots, and night life. Located in a gated community, this 2-bedroom & 2.5- bathroom property boasts high ceilings, fresh paint, updated wood and tile flooring, NEW range/dishwasher & washer/dryer, granite countertops, a game room, and 2 assigned parking spaces. Bring out your inner gourmet chef in the kitchen equipped with granite countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, pendant lighting, updated stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. Spend your evenings relaxing in the master suite, which features a walk-in closet, dual vanities, and a tub with shower. Dont wait call today to reserve your private showing!