Amenities

hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

5 MINUTES FROM THE DOME - Great location, in a gated community that is only minutes from the medical center.

This like new property offers the upscale features you want at a price you can afford. Wood floors downstairs, stainless appliances, 2 car garage with auto door, and much more. The master bath has a big tub and a separate shower.



(RLNE3045476)