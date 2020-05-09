All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:30 PM

3437 Bacon St

3437 Bacon Street · No Longer Available
Location

3437 Bacon Street, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2137682095 ---- GREAT LOCATION! Spacious home right in the heart of the most in-demand areas of Houston. 3437 Bacon St is a lovely 4 bd 2 bath home with fresh flooring, paint, includes all kitchen appliances, fenced backyard, and has plenty of room. Minutes away from 610 and 288 S this home has easy access to Downtown Houston, EaDo, UH, TSU, Med Center, and Houston attractions. Pets are accepted along with pet deposit of $300. Yard maintenance included! CALL/TEXT 832-955-2434 FOR SHOWINGS/INFO **REQUIREMENTS ARE NO EVICTIONS NO CRIMINAL BACKGROUND, PROOF OF INCOME 3X MONTHLY RENT, NO SECTION 8*** All tenants 18 must submit application. $45 fee per application. Runs background and credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3437 Bacon St have any available units?
3437 Bacon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3437 Bacon St currently offering any rent specials?
3437 Bacon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3437 Bacon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3437 Bacon St is pet friendly.
Does 3437 Bacon St offer parking?
No, 3437 Bacon St does not offer parking.
Does 3437 Bacon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3437 Bacon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3437 Bacon St have a pool?
No, 3437 Bacon St does not have a pool.
Does 3437 Bacon St have accessible units?
No, 3437 Bacon St does not have accessible units.
Does 3437 Bacon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3437 Bacon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3437 Bacon St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3437 Bacon St does not have units with air conditioning.

