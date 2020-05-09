Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2137682095 ---- GREAT LOCATION! Spacious home right in the heart of the most in-demand areas of Houston. 3437 Bacon St is a lovely 4 bd 2 bath home with fresh flooring, paint, includes all kitchen appliances, fenced backyard, and has plenty of room. Minutes away from 610 and 288 S this home has easy access to Downtown Houston, EaDo, UH, TSU, Med Center, and Houston attractions. Pets are accepted along with pet deposit of $300. Yard maintenance included! CALL/TEXT 832-955-2434 FOR SHOWINGS/INFO **REQUIREMENTS ARE NO EVICTIONS NO CRIMINAL BACKGROUND, PROOF OF INCOME 3X MONTHLY RENT, NO SECTION 8*** All tenants 18 must submit application. $45 fee per application. Runs background and credit check.