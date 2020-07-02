All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 28 2020 at 9:59 AM

3433 W.dallas St

3433 West Dallas Street · No Longer Available
Location

3433 West Dallas Street, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Monthly Rent$1,085 -to $1,515

Sq.Ft :714 -to 850
Deposit: $100
Very spacious apartment home. Crown moulding in living room and dining room. Built in display shelves. Built-in storage in huge walk-in closets. Large windows allow for a lot of natural light. Ceiling fans with lights in dining room and bedroom.

Gated community with controlled access. One reserved, covered parking spot available at no additional charge. Beautiful courtyards with lush landscaping and sparkling pools.

Central access to downtown, midtown, the Heights, Galleria, the Medical Center. Walking distance to retail stores, shopping, parks and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3433 W.dallas St have any available units?
3433 W.dallas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3433 W.dallas St have?
Some of 3433 W.dallas St's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3433 W.dallas St currently offering any rent specials?
3433 W.dallas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3433 W.dallas St pet-friendly?
No, 3433 W.dallas St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3433 W.dallas St offer parking?
Yes, 3433 W.dallas St offers parking.
Does 3433 W.dallas St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3433 W.dallas St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3433 W.dallas St have a pool?
Yes, 3433 W.dallas St has a pool.
Does 3433 W.dallas St have accessible units?
No, 3433 W.dallas St does not have accessible units.
Does 3433 W.dallas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3433 W.dallas St does not have units with dishwashers.

