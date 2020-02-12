All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3417 Montrose Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3417 Montrose Blvd
Last updated April 10 2020 at 8:29 PM

3417 Montrose Blvd

3417 Montrose Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3417 Montrose Boulevard, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
hot tub
media room
valet service
yoga
Suppose for a minute that you're a genius. Not some overrated theory of relativity Einstein type of genius (so boring), but rather, a genius that's had a real impact to the progress of human civilization. I'm talking about a peanut butter and jelly type genius. A graham cracker/marshmallow/chocolate + campfire type genius. A netflix and chill type genius. You get it. Somebody important.

So you're a super genius, and your breakthroughs have advanced humankind by centuries. A one man/woman force of enlightenment. Sweet. And now you're super cool and famous, which means you're wealthy now. Applying your unquantifiable levels of genius and vast now to your housing search, you've decided to live at this fantastic apartment complex right by Memorial Park. It's super amazing.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

One, two and three-bedroom floor plans

Gourmet Kitchens

Concierge & Valet

Resort-Style Pool

Level 9 Amenity Area

Luxury penthouse homes available

Awe-inspiring views

Solar shades, dry bars, computer niches available in select homes

Grand 10' ceilings

Gourmet chef's kitchen

Premium granite and quartzite countertops

Energy efficient lighting

Spa-inspired bathrooms

Renewable hardwood floors

Expansive floor to ceiling windows

Full walk-in closets

Designated smoke-free environment

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Freight Elevator

Conference Room

Panoramic views of Downtown, Galleria and The Medical District

Concierge Services

Valet parking

Arts studio with private storage closets

Convenient cold storage room with lockable fridge & freezers

Climate-controlled wine vault with private lockers

Business and conference center with iMac computers

15,000 sq ft of designated resident amenity space

Terrace lounge with pool views

Group fitness facility including spin bikes, ballet barre, yoga mats

Open-air loggia with dining areas and skyline views

Elevated lawn with lounge seating

Spacious pool with private pool-side cabanas

Pool-side aqua lounge

Fully-equipped catering kitchen

Private dining room with terrace

Media room with 147 HD projector

Valet dry cleaning service

Pet welcoming community with pet bathing stations

Online Payments Available

Looking for that new apartment?

Yeah, I know. You're tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you?

Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that's us. Taco Street Locating. We're like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we're super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don't know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) for more info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 Montrose Blvd have any available units?
3417 Montrose Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3417 Montrose Blvd have?
Some of 3417 Montrose Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3417 Montrose Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3417 Montrose Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 Montrose Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3417 Montrose Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3417 Montrose Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3417 Montrose Blvd offers parking.
Does 3417 Montrose Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3417 Montrose Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 Montrose Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3417 Montrose Blvd has a pool.
Does 3417 Montrose Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 3417 Montrose Blvd has accessible units.
Does 3417 Montrose Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3417 Montrose Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Excelsior On The Park
14400 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77014
The Dawson
13411 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Monarch Medical Center
8380 El Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
Villa La Jolla
10101 Forum Park Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Pearl @ the Mix
2910 Milam St
Houston, TX 77006
Madison at Bear Creek
5735 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Olympus Katy Ranch
24929 Katy Ranch Rd
Houston, TX 77494
Advenir at Stone Park
6160 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
Houston, TX 77049

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston