3417 Montrose Blvd

Apartment Amenities
One, two and three-bedroom floor plans
Gourmet Kitchens
Concierge & Valet
Resort-Style Pool
Level 9 Amenity Area
Luxury penthouse homes available
Awe-inspiring views
Solar shades, dry bars, computer niches available in select homes
Grand 10' ceilings
Gourmet chef's kitchen
Premium granite and quartzite countertops
Energy efficient lighting
Spa-inspired bathrooms
Renewable hardwood floors
Expansive floor to ceiling windows
Full walk-in closets
Designated smoke-free environment
Community Amenities
Freight Elevator
Conference Room
Panoramic views of Downtown, Galleria and The Medical District
Concierge Services
Valet parking
Arts studio with private storage closets
Convenient cold storage room with lockable fridge & freezers
Climate-controlled wine vault with private lockers
Business and conference center with iMac computers
15,000 sq ft of designated resident amenity space
Terrace lounge with pool views
Group fitness facility including spin bikes, ballet barre, yoga mats
Open-air loggia with dining areas and skyline views
Elevated lawn with lounge seating
Spacious pool with private pool-side cabanas
Pool-side aqua lounge
Fully-equipped catering kitchen
Private dining room with terrace
Media room with 147 HD projector
Valet dry cleaning service
Pet welcoming community with pet bathing stations
Online Payments Available
