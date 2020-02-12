3417 Montrose Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors carport walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible conference room carport clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool e-payments hot tub media room valet service yoga

Suppose for a minute that you're a genius. Not some overrated theory of relativity Einstein type of genius (so boring), but rather, a genius that's had a real impact to the progress of human civilization. I'm talking about a peanut butter and jelly type genius. A graham cracker/marshmallow/chocolate + campfire type genius. A netflix and chill type genius. You get it. Somebody important.



So you're a super genius, and your breakthroughs have advanced humankind by centuries. A one man/woman force of enlightenment. Sweet. And now you're super cool and famous, which means you're wealthy now. Applying your unquantifiable levels of genius and vast now to your housing search, you've decided to live at this fantastic apartment complex right by Memorial Park. It's super amazing.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



One, two and three-bedroom floor plans



Gourmet Kitchens



Concierge & Valet



Resort-Style Pool



Level 9 Amenity Area



Luxury penthouse homes available



Awe-inspiring views



Solar shades, dry bars, computer niches available in select homes



Grand 10' ceilings



Gourmet chef's kitchen



Premium granite and quartzite countertops



Energy efficient lighting



Spa-inspired bathrooms



Renewable hardwood floors



Expansive floor to ceiling windows



Full walk-in closets



Designated smoke-free environment



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Freight Elevator



Conference Room



Panoramic views of Downtown, Galleria and The Medical District



Concierge Services



Valet parking



Arts studio with private storage closets



Convenient cold storage room with lockable fridge & freezers



Climate-controlled wine vault with private lockers



Business and conference center with iMac computers



15,000 sq ft of designated resident amenity space



Terrace lounge with pool views



Group fitness facility including spin bikes, ballet barre, yoga mats



Open-air loggia with dining areas and skyline views



Elevated lawn with lounge seating



Spacious pool with private pool-side cabanas



Pool-side aqua lounge



Fully-equipped catering kitchen



Private dining room with terrace



Media room with 147 HD projector



Valet dry cleaning service



Pet welcoming community with pet bathing stations



Online Payments Available



Looking for that new apartment?



Yeah, I know. You're tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you?



Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that's us. Taco Street Locating. We're like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we're super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don't know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) for more info