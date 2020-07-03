All apartments in Houston
3406 Kingsway Court
3406 Kingsway Court

3406 Kingsway Court · No Longer Available
Location

3406 Kingsway Court, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Now offering 1/2 a months rent! ***Ask about our no upfront security deposit program for those who qualify. This fantastic and LUXURIOUS remodeled gem is ready for YOU! Conveniently ready for immediate move-in and nothing else for you to do but enjoy. It offers patio living so minimal yard work is necessary. It has 4 large sized bedrooms, two of which are on the first level with their own bathrooms. The tub and separate shower are just to die for! You'll have to see for yourself. The kitchen is very plush and has everything included. Two fireplaces make this home unique. The custom bookshelves on the second level are ideal for an elegant library, display wall, additional storage, you name it! A spacious 2 car garage and bonus community features make this one a complete package. Come see your new home today. Mandatory amenity included $10 for filters to be delivered to your doorstep for lower electricity bills. No pet deposit. Pet rent as follows- 44/M for one and 28/M additional pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 Kingsway Court have any available units?
3406 Kingsway Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3406 Kingsway Court have?
Some of 3406 Kingsway Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3406 Kingsway Court currently offering any rent specials?
3406 Kingsway Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 Kingsway Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3406 Kingsway Court is pet friendly.
Does 3406 Kingsway Court offer parking?
Yes, 3406 Kingsway Court offers parking.
Does 3406 Kingsway Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 Kingsway Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 Kingsway Court have a pool?
No, 3406 Kingsway Court does not have a pool.
Does 3406 Kingsway Court have accessible units?
No, 3406 Kingsway Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 Kingsway Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3406 Kingsway Court does not have units with dishwashers.

