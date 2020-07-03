3406 Kingsway Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Now offering 1/2 a months rent! ***Ask about our no upfront security deposit program for those who qualify. This fantastic and LUXURIOUS remodeled gem is ready for YOU! Conveniently ready for immediate move-in and nothing else for you to do but enjoy. It offers patio living so minimal yard work is necessary. It has 4 large sized bedrooms, two of which are on the first level with their own bathrooms. The tub and separate shower are just to die for! You'll have to see for yourself. The kitchen is very plush and has everything included. Two fireplaces make this home unique. The custom bookshelves on the second level are ideal for an elegant library, display wall, additional storage, you name it! A spacious 2 car garage and bonus community features make this one a complete package. Come see your new home today. Mandatory amenity included $10 for filters to be delivered to your doorstep for lower electricity bills. No pet deposit. Pet rent as follows- 44/M for one and 28/M additional pets.