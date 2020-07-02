3405 Seabrook Street

Amenities
Welcome Home. Be the first to live in this TOTALLY renovated property. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Beautiful hardwood flooring through out. Tremendous natural lighting through out this cozy home nestled at the end of a quiet dead end street. Wired for alarm system and cable. Recessed canned lighting, ceiling fans, central AC/Heat..new windows making this home very fuel efficient. Perfect layout for roommates . Laundry located outside in the spacious storage facility. Lease this one in time for the New Year!