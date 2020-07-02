All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3405 Seabrook Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3405 Seabrook Street
Last updated December 18 2019 at 4:44 PM

3405 Seabrook Street

3405 Seabrook Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
OST - South Union
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3405 Seabrook Street, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
Welcome Home. Be the first to live in this TOTALLY renovated property. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Beautiful hardwood flooring through out. Tremendous natural lighting through out this cozy home nestled at the end of a quiet dead end street. Wired for alarm system and cable. Recessed canned lighting, ceiling fans, central AC/Heat..new windows making this home very fuel efficient. Perfect layout for roommates . Laundry located outside in the spacious storage facility. Lease this one in time for the New Year!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 Seabrook Street have any available units?
3405 Seabrook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3405 Seabrook Street have?
Some of 3405 Seabrook Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3405 Seabrook Street currently offering any rent specials?
3405 Seabrook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 Seabrook Street pet-friendly?
No, 3405 Seabrook Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3405 Seabrook Street offer parking?
No, 3405 Seabrook Street does not offer parking.
Does 3405 Seabrook Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3405 Seabrook Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 Seabrook Street have a pool?
No, 3405 Seabrook Street does not have a pool.
Does 3405 Seabrook Street have accessible units?
No, 3405 Seabrook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 Seabrook Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3405 Seabrook Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pearl Midtown
3101 Smith St
Houston, TX 77006
Montierra
2345 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Pine Forest Houston
17103 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Lakeside
9550 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
The Ivy River Oaks Apartments
2311 Mid Lane
Houston, TX 77027
City Station
905 Cypress Station
Houston, TX 77090
Las Velas at Hillcroft
7111 Hillcroft St
Houston, TX 77081
The Preserve at Cypress Creek
1007 Cypress Station Dr
Houston, TX 77090

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston