3405 Seabrook Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan alarm system

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system

Welcome Home. Be the first to live in this TOTALLY renovated property. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Beautiful hardwood flooring through out. Tremendous natural lighting through out this cozy home nestled at the end of a quiet dead end street. Wired for alarm system and cable. Recessed canned lighting, ceiling fans, central AC/Heat..new windows making this home very fuel efficient. Perfect layout for roommates . Laundry located outside in the spacious storage facility. Lease this one in time for the New Year!