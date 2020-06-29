3359 Charleston Street

Amenities

New 4 bedroom/3 bath highly desired gated one story home in Riverside Terrace. Home was completely remodeled in 2018 and sits on an 18K corner square foot lot. Incredible open floor plan, including den, family room, open kitchen, study, and a private master bedroom suite. Upgrades include new plumbing, and electrical, tank less hot water heater, wide plank white oak wood flooring, tray ceilings, custom built cabinetry, custom interior doors, LED recessed lighting, and custom light fixtures. The kitchen features a walk-in pantry, planning desk, island, 5 burner cook top, double oven, and quartz counter tops. The wonderful master bedroom retreat features a walk-in closet, 6.5 ft tub, double sinks, and a frameless shower surrounded by marble. Riverside Terrace is conveniently located near the Universities, Downtown, and the Medical Center. A must see!