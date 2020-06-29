All apartments in Houston
3359 Charleston Street
3359 Charleston Street

3359 Charleston Street · No Longer Available
Location

3359 Charleston Street, Houston, TX 77021
MacGregor

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
New 4 bedroom/3 bath highly desired gated one story home in Riverside Terrace. Home was completely remodeled in 2018 and sits on an 18K corner square foot lot. Incredible open floor plan, including den, family room, open kitchen, study, and a private master bedroom suite. Upgrades include new plumbing, and electrical, tank less hot water heater, wide plank white oak wood flooring, tray ceilings, custom built cabinetry, custom interior doors, LED recessed lighting, and custom light fixtures. The kitchen features a walk-in pantry, planning desk, island, 5 burner cook top, double oven, and quartz counter tops. The wonderful master bedroom retreat features a walk-in closet, 6.5 ft tub, double sinks, and a frameless shower surrounded by marble. Riverside Terrace is conveniently located near the Universities, Downtown, and the Medical Center. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3359 Charleston Street have any available units?
3359 Charleston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3359 Charleston Street have?
Some of 3359 Charleston Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3359 Charleston Street currently offering any rent specials?
3359 Charleston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3359 Charleston Street pet-friendly?
No, 3359 Charleston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3359 Charleston Street offer parking?
No, 3359 Charleston Street does not offer parking.
Does 3359 Charleston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3359 Charleston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3359 Charleston Street have a pool?
No, 3359 Charleston Street does not have a pool.
Does 3359 Charleston Street have accessible units?
No, 3359 Charleston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3359 Charleston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3359 Charleston Street has units with dishwashers.

