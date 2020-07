Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cute remodeled bungalow in the heart of the third ward. 2-3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a sunroom that can be used as an office or bedroom, dining room, and a newly remodeled kitchen. The master bath features a walk-in closet and walk-in shower. The updates include new flooring, new plumbing, new electrical, new AC, and new baths. This backyard features a new two-car garage and a fully fenced backyard. This home is just minutes from downtown and the Medical Center.