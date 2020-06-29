All apartments in Houston
3322 Elmridge Street

3322 Elmridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

3322 Elmridge Street, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
parking
garage
NEW LISTING! Never Flooded. Adorable mid-century cottage, near bike trail to Med Center. NEW Quartzite Counters, Farmhouse Sink & Gooseneck Faucet in kitchen. Beautiful condition. All hardwood & tile flooring. ALL APPLIANCES including stainless Fridge, Gas Stove, Vent Hood & Microwave. Builtin dishwasher. Washer & Dryer. Six ceiling fans. Central AC & Heat. Alarm. Updated kitchen with Glass front cabinets and separate coffee bar/china cabinet. Comfy breakfast area. Retro bath in dove gray tile with black trim. Great windows provide lots of natural light. Garage has an optional AC duct & c'fan if desired for an extra study or playroom. Nicely Landscaped yard with large patio, automatic sprinkler & storage building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3322 Elmridge Street have any available units?
3322 Elmridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3322 Elmridge Street have?
Some of 3322 Elmridge Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3322 Elmridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
3322 Elmridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3322 Elmridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 3322 Elmridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3322 Elmridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 3322 Elmridge Street offers parking.
Does 3322 Elmridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3322 Elmridge Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3322 Elmridge Street have a pool?
No, 3322 Elmridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 3322 Elmridge Street have accessible units?
Yes, 3322 Elmridge Street has accessible units.
Does 3322 Elmridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3322 Elmridge Street has units with dishwashers.

