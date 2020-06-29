3322 Elmridge Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible coffee bar parking garage

NEW LISTING! Never Flooded. Adorable mid-century cottage, near bike trail to Med Center. NEW Quartzite Counters, Farmhouse Sink & Gooseneck Faucet in kitchen. Beautiful condition. All hardwood & tile flooring. ALL APPLIANCES including stainless Fridge, Gas Stove, Vent Hood & Microwave. Builtin dishwasher. Washer & Dryer. Six ceiling fans. Central AC & Heat. Alarm. Updated kitchen with Glass front cabinets and separate coffee bar/china cabinet. Comfy breakfast area. Retro bath in dove gray tile with black trim. Great windows provide lots of natural light. Garage has an optional AC duct & c'fan if desired for an extra study or playroom. Nicely Landscaped yard with large patio, automatic sprinkler & storage building.