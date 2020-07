Amenities

Large living area with wood floors and fireplace. 4 huge bedrooms. 2 1/2 baths. Master down and master bath has slate floors. Cathedral ceiling in kitchen and breakfast room. Additional room can be formal dining, home office, playroom, etc. Yard maintenance, Stainless refrigerator and village pool privileges included in rent. Owner will consider short term lease or 1-year lease. Property available November 15.