3311 Beaver Glen Drive

Amenities
Wonderful landlords looking for tenants for this beautiful home in the Elm Grove subdivision in Kingwood with energy efficient windows. The master bedroom has a private bath and walk in closet and the second full bath has a direct entrance to one of the guest bedrooms. The kitchen has granite countertops, tile back splash & flooring. The laundry room has electric and gas connections and direct access to this home's 2 car garage. Subdivision offers parks, playgrounds, pool, tennis courts, and walking trails. Zoned to Humble ISD. Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis & certain breed restrictions apply.