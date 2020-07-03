All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3311 Beaver Glen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3311 Beaver Glen Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3311 Beaver Glen Drive

3311 Beaver Glen Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3311 Beaver Glen Dr, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Wonderful landlords looking for tenants for this beautiful home in the Elm Grove subdivision in Kingwood with energy efficient windows. The master bedroom has a private bath and walk in closet and the second full bath has a direct entrance to one of the guest bedrooms. The kitchen has granite countertops, tile back splash & flooring. The laundry room has electric and gas connections and direct access to this home's 2 car garage. Subdivision offers parks, playgrounds, pool, tennis courts, and walking trails. Zoned to Humble ISD. Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis & certain breed restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 Beaver Glen Drive have any available units?
3311 Beaver Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3311 Beaver Glen Drive have?
Some of 3311 Beaver Glen Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 Beaver Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3311 Beaver Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 Beaver Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3311 Beaver Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3311 Beaver Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3311 Beaver Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 3311 Beaver Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3311 Beaver Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 Beaver Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3311 Beaver Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 3311 Beaver Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 3311 Beaver Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 Beaver Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3311 Beaver Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residence at La Colombe d'Or
3411 Yoakum Boulevard
Houston, TX 77006
Oak Falls Apartment Homes
4545 Louetta Rd
Houston, TX 77388
Reserve at Creekbend
7600 Creekbend Dr
Houston, TX 77071
Walden Pond
12850 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Residence At The Heights
611 W Cavalcade St
Houston, TX 77009
Pinewood Apartments
5900 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77396
Twin Pines
1109 W 25th St
Houston, TX 77008
Highland Cross Apartments
411 Highland Cross Dr
Houston, TX 77037

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston