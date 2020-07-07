All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 29 2019 at 11:09 AM

3307 Bridgeberry Lane

3307 Bridgeberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3307 Bridgeberry Lane, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
REMARKABLE GOLF COURSE & WATERVIEW home located in the beautiful, guard-gated Royal Oaks Country Club community! Impressive executive style home offers endless opportunities with its' spacious design. Perfectly suited for those seeking two Master Suites (up & down), multiple seating/lounging areas, dual staircases, enormous island kitchen, outstanding upstairs media/game room configuration, upgraded HVAC units (*per Owner) & breathtaking views throughout. You will marvel over the spectacular pool & covered outdoor living area. Three-car garage provides ample storage and parking. One of the finest locations with captivating water & golf views overlooking the #4 fairway and matured tree foliage across the lake! This glorious 24-hour guard-gated community is located in close proximity to the Energy Corridor, major Hwys, & City Centre, which offers upscale shopping & dining. There is no other community of its' kind in Houston!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3307 Bridgeberry Lane have any available units?
3307 Bridgeberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3307 Bridgeberry Lane have?
Some of 3307 Bridgeberry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3307 Bridgeberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3307 Bridgeberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 Bridgeberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3307 Bridgeberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3307 Bridgeberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3307 Bridgeberry Lane offers parking.
Does 3307 Bridgeberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3307 Bridgeberry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 Bridgeberry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3307 Bridgeberry Lane has a pool.
Does 3307 Bridgeberry Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 3307 Bridgeberry Lane has accessible units.
Does 3307 Bridgeberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3307 Bridgeberry Lane has units with dishwashers.

