3307 Bridgeberry Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage hot tub

REMARKABLE GOLF COURSE & WATERVIEW home located in the beautiful, guard-gated Royal Oaks Country Club community! Impressive executive style home offers endless opportunities with its' spacious design. Perfectly suited for those seeking two Master Suites (up & down), multiple seating/lounging areas, dual staircases, enormous island kitchen, outstanding upstairs media/game room configuration, upgraded HVAC units (*per Owner) & breathtaking views throughout. You will marvel over the spectacular pool & covered outdoor living area. Three-car garage provides ample storage and parking. One of the finest locations with captivating water & golf views overlooking the #4 fairway and matured tree foliage across the lake! This glorious 24-hour guard-gated community is located in close proximity to the Energy Corridor, major Hwys, & City Centre, which offers upscale shopping & dining. There is no other community of its' kind in Houston!