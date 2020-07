Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom Galleria area condo in lovely GATED community with many upgrades! New dishwasher, new flooring upstairs, and new bathroom sinks and vanity upstairs. Easy access to 59 and 610. Enjoy city living in this clean, spacious, GORGEOUS town home. Washer and Dryer in included! Minutes away from Wild West, restaurants, and nice outdoor pool.