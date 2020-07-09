All apartments in Houston
3214 Chenevert

3214 Chenevert Street · No Longer Available
Location

3214 Chenevert Street, Houston, TX 77004
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
guest parking
Modern & Spacious 3 Bedroom // 2.5 Bathroom Town-home in Midtown! - Spacious 3 Beadroom // 2.5 Bathroom Town-home in the heart of Midtown. Open floor plan, large kitchen, 2nd floor balcony off the living room. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included, game-room or an extra flex space on the 3rd floor that could easily be a study. Private fenced in yard. Centrally located around the corner from Baldwin Park, near tons of restaurants and entertainment, with easy access to Houston's major highways.

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED!

(RLNE5769691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 Chenevert have any available units?
3214 Chenevert doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3214 Chenevert have?
Some of 3214 Chenevert's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3214 Chenevert currently offering any rent specials?
3214 Chenevert is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 Chenevert pet-friendly?
Yes, 3214 Chenevert is pet friendly.
Does 3214 Chenevert offer parking?
Yes, 3214 Chenevert offers parking.
Does 3214 Chenevert have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3214 Chenevert offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 Chenevert have a pool?
No, 3214 Chenevert does not have a pool.
Does 3214 Chenevert have accessible units?
No, 3214 Chenevert does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 Chenevert have units with dishwashers?
No, 3214 Chenevert does not have units with dishwashers.

