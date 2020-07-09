3214 Chenevert

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking guest parking

Modern & Spacious 3 Bedroom // 2.5 Bathroom Town-home in Midtown! - Spacious 3 Beadroom // 2.5 Bathroom Town-home in the heart of Midtown. Open floor plan, large kitchen, 2nd floor balcony off the living room. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included, game-room or an extra flex space on the 3rd floor that could easily be a study. Private fenced in yard. Centrally located around the corner from Baldwin Park, near tons of restaurants and entertainment, with easy access to Houston's major highways.



NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED!



(RLNE5769691)