Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Beautiful 2bed/2.5baths and 2 car garages. Townhome with 24 hr. Security Service located near medical center and downtown. Wood floors, fireplace and high ceilings in living room. Large bedrooms up. Master bath includes dual sinks and jetted tub. 24-hour manned gate and two pools! Full garage. Plenty of guest parking. the house is furnished but Can come unfurnished. THE HOUSE IS MOVE IN READY