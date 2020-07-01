All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 23 2019 at 4:26 PM

3202 Shadowchase Court

3202 Shadowchase Court · No Longer Available
Location

3202 Shadowchase Court, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Prestigious Shadowlake living at it's finest! GORGEOUS 1 story home on a quiet Cul-De-Sac with modern finishes, METICULOUSLY maintained! NO FLOODING!!! 3 bed 2 baths with additional Office Space! Corian Countertops, chef's delight kitchen, Open-Concept living spaces with neutral colors throughout. Spacious bedroom sizes, Light, and Bright rooms, and GREAT Floorplan! DELIGHTFUL backyard with patio space for entertaining and relaxing with Gorgeous MATURE Shade trees. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! Steps from the SPARKLING community pool and clubhouse! Located in one of Houston's HOTTEST neighborhoods, Minutes from Downtown and the Medical Center with easy access to major highways including Westpark Tollway, I-10, Sam Houston Tollway, and the ENERGY Corridor. Nearby attractions include City Centre, Houston Zoo, Minute Maid Park, NRG Stadium, Houston Museum of Natural Science, Toyota Center, and so many wonderful restaurants and PARKS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3202 Shadowchase Court have any available units?
3202 Shadowchase Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3202 Shadowchase Court have?
Some of 3202 Shadowchase Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3202 Shadowchase Court currently offering any rent specials?
3202 Shadowchase Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3202 Shadowchase Court pet-friendly?
No, 3202 Shadowchase Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3202 Shadowchase Court offer parking?
Yes, 3202 Shadowchase Court offers parking.
Does 3202 Shadowchase Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3202 Shadowchase Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3202 Shadowchase Court have a pool?
Yes, 3202 Shadowchase Court has a pool.
Does 3202 Shadowchase Court have accessible units?
Yes, 3202 Shadowchase Court has accessible units.
Does 3202 Shadowchase Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3202 Shadowchase Court has units with dishwashers.

