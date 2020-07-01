3202 Shadowchase Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse parking pool garage

Prestigious Shadowlake living at it's finest! GORGEOUS 1 story home on a quiet Cul-De-Sac with modern finishes, METICULOUSLY maintained! NO FLOODING!!! 3 bed 2 baths with additional Office Space! Corian Countertops, chef's delight kitchen, Open-Concept living spaces with neutral colors throughout. Spacious bedroom sizes, Light, and Bright rooms, and GREAT Floorplan! DELIGHTFUL backyard with patio space for entertaining and relaxing with Gorgeous MATURE Shade trees. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! Steps from the SPARKLING community pool and clubhouse! Located in one of Houston's HOTTEST neighborhoods, Minutes from Downtown and the Medical Center with easy access to major highways including Westpark Tollway, I-10, Sam Houston Tollway, and the ENERGY Corridor. Nearby attractions include City Centre, Houston Zoo, Minute Maid Park, NRG Stadium, Houston Museum of Natural Science, Toyota Center, and so many wonderful restaurants and PARKS!