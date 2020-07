3200 S Gessner Road

Amenities

REMODELED WESTCHASE INSIDE CORNER TOWNHOME NEAR WESTPARK TOLLWAY & BELTWAY 8. MINUTES AWAY FROM SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND HCC NORTHWEST. THIS 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM TOWNHOME WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE IS READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. NO CARPET ALL ENGINEERED WOOD LAMINATE AND TILE THROUGHOUT. APPLIANCES INCLUDE STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR, STOVE, DISHWASHER, AND MICROWAVE ALONG WITH FULL SIZED WASHER AND DRYER. THERE IS PLENTY OF STORAGE AND DOUBLE PANED WINDOWS THROUGHOUT, GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN & ALL BATHROOMS, BRICK FIREPLACE & SKYLIGHT IN LIVING AREA, SHIPLAP WALLS IN THE DINING AREA & ONE BEDROOM, PRIVATE ATRIUM/PATIO, AND SMART THERMOSTAT. THE COMMUNITY POOL IS STEPS AWAY FROM YOUR NEW HOME AND THERE IS PLENTY OF GUEST PARKING