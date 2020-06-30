317 Cage Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage

Beautiful 2 story freestanding home in gated community! Awesome floor plan with luxury features, including extensive wood floors, upgraded baseboards and crown molding, granite countertops in all bathrooms, kitchen and backsplash, dark stain maple cabinets, 2\" blinds and luxurious master bath with large whirlpool tub and shower with body jets! Flexible layout provides living area master suite on the second level and additional living room, bath and bedroom on first floor with 2 car garage. Call today for your personal tour!