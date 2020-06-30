All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
317 Cage Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:21 PM

317 Cage Street

317 Cage Street · No Longer Available
Location

317 Cage Street, Houston, TX 77020
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 story freestanding home in gated community! Awesome floor plan with luxury features, including extensive wood floors, upgraded baseboards and crown molding, granite countertops in all bathrooms, kitchen and backsplash, dark stain maple cabinets, 2\" blinds and luxurious master bath with large whirlpool tub and shower with body jets! Flexible layout provides living area master suite on the second level and additional living room, bath and bedroom on first floor with 2 car garage. Call today for your personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Cage Street have any available units?
317 Cage Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 Cage Street have?
Some of 317 Cage Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Cage Street currently offering any rent specials?
317 Cage Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Cage Street pet-friendly?
No, 317 Cage Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 317 Cage Street offer parking?
Yes, 317 Cage Street offers parking.
Does 317 Cage Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Cage Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Cage Street have a pool?
Yes, 317 Cage Street has a pool.
Does 317 Cage Street have accessible units?
No, 317 Cage Street does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Cage Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 Cage Street does not have units with dishwashers.

